We Asked Dan Jeannotte About The Good Witch & He Teased A Mini-Reunion On Hallmark

Hallmark's "Good Witch" was a magical television series that ran for seven seasons, from 2015 to 2021. It starred Catherine Bell as Cassie Nightingale, who along with her daughter, Grace Russell (Bailee Madison), move to the town of Middleton, where she must win over the citizens because her seemingly magical abilities might be too much for them. The show was a spinoff of the fan-favorite TV movie series that included "The Good Witch's Destiny" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," among others.

Dan Jeannotte, who currently plays George Samuel "Sam" Kirk on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," played Brandon Russell, Cassie's step-son. Jeannotte sat down with The List to discuss some of his many projects, including Hallmark's "Sense and Sensibility" (2024), as well as the film "Paris, Wine & Romance" (2019).

When we asked if he had any favorite moments from the "Good Witch" series, he recalled a scene in which he had to pull over busybody-turned-mayor Martha Tinsdale, who was played by Catherine Disher. He stated that Brandon pulled over the mayor for speeding and commented that it was "a really fun scene just because Cathy Disher is amazing actor."