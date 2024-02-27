We Asked Dan Jeannotte About The Good Witch & He Teased A Mini-Reunion On Hallmark
Hallmark's "Good Witch" was a magical television series that ran for seven seasons, from 2015 to 2021. It starred Catherine Bell as Cassie Nightingale, who along with her daughter, Grace Russell (Bailee Madison), move to the town of Middleton, where she must win over the citizens because her seemingly magical abilities might be too much for them. The show was a spinoff of the fan-favorite TV movie series that included "The Good Witch's Destiny" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," among others.
Dan Jeannotte, who currently plays George Samuel "Sam" Kirk on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," played Brandon Russell, Cassie's step-son. Jeannotte sat down with The List to discuss some of his many projects, including Hallmark's "Sense and Sensibility" (2024), as well as the film "Paris, Wine & Romance" (2019).
When we asked if he had any favorite moments from the "Good Witch" series, he recalled a scene in which he had to pull over busybody-turned-mayor Martha Tinsdale, who was played by Catherine Disher. He stated that Brandon pulled over the mayor for speeding and commented that it was "a really fun scene just because Cathy Disher is amazing actor."
Jeannotte will be teaming up with Catherine Disher again
In The List's exclusive conversation with Dan Jeannotte, he fondly remembered being on the TV series "Good Witch." His costar, Catherine Disher, had become a huge fan favorite when she played Dr. Natalie Lambert on the cult classic vampire-cop series "Forever Knight" in the 1990s. When recollecting his time working with her on "Good Witch," he further teased, "I just recently worked with her on a movie, a Hallmark movie that will be coming out soon. And so we were reminiscing about those days on 'Good Witch.'"
Jeannotte started working as an actor in 2006, doing mainly voiceover work or bit parts on various TV shows such as "Fargo" (2015). He explained the importance of "Good Witch" when he finally got the role of Brandon Russell. "I mean, that show meant a lot to me because it was the first regular role I had in TV." He then praised his costars on that series, explaining their impact on his life. "I learned a lot on set watching Catherine Bell," he stated, adding, "watching Jamie Denton [James Denton, Dr. Sam Radford], watching Bailee Madison who was, you know, half my age, but had more experience on set than I did at the time."
Capping things off, he smiled and stated that there was "a lot of fun stuff" on the show. Our fingers are crossed that his and Disher's next project is yet another "Good Witch" spin-off!