The Tragedies That Have Touched Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Life

Actor and Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach has made a career out of stepping into the roles of a variety of characters. However, that hasn't stopped her from being open about the sad details in her personal life. One such struggle that is very common for new parents is postpartum depression. In an interview with Kate Bowler on the "Everything Happens" podcast, DeLoach described her experience with that following the birth of her and Ryan Goodell's first son, Hudson Goodell.

DeLoach started acting again a few months after giving birth, rejoining her show "Awkward." She thought what she was feeling was normal. "Then I started slipping deeper into it," DeLoach continued, "the mania started, the suicidal tendencies started. All of that started to happen. And I woke up to the fact that I was really not okay." She opened up to her friend Jen Dede about what she was dealing with.

Dede suggested it could be postpartum depression — something DeLoach hadn't even considered since it's not discussed widely. DeLoach was frustrated that after going through the pregnancy and birth, she couldn't be happy. The "Five More Minutes" actor described putting aside the way she was raised, which encouraged keeping things private, and continued, "Because so many women are going through this and I want them to know you are not alone and you are not crazy and you should not carry the shame of this."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org