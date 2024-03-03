The Wild Way Protective Dad Sylvester Stallone Taught His Daughters Self-Defense

Sylvester Stallone has five children, and he doesn't mess around when it comes to their safety. In the second season of his docuseries, "The Family Stallone," the "Rocky" star's daughters discussed how he taught them self-defense. Sistine Stallone recalled that their father sent her to school with a tiny knife in her bag to ensure that nobody would mess with her. He also made his girls understand the power of pepper spray and the correct way to use it by making them spray it on each other.

The training was far from over even when they reached adulthood. When Sistine and Sophia Stallone informed him of their intentions to move to New York, he was gravely concerned about their safety. In the docuseries, the "Rocky" star explained that he had a horrifying experience living in the city while he was homeless. "Everyday robbery, physical attacking. Cars were coming over curbs. People throwing acid on you," he recalled of his time in the city, per Business Insider.

Not wanting his daughters to face the things he did, he surprised the women with a day-long trip to a training camp run by former Navy SEALs. However, they weren't entirely surprised when he brought up the idea. Speaking to the New York Post, Sistine shared, "Through our entire life, we grew up with him doing these military-esque self-defense training." Sophia said that every morning at 6 a.m., he would promptly serve them a breakfast of eggs with ketchup or a gigantic bowl of oatmeal with whipped cream. After that, they would undergo a strict strength training regimen followed by sports.