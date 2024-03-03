The Controversy Surrounding Bud Light's Team-Up With Comedian Shane Gillis

When two cultural phenomena get canceled, do they cancel each other out to make a net positive? We're unsure, but Anheuser-Busch appears to be conducting that little experiment for us with its 2024 partnership with controversial comedian Shane Gillis. The announcement comes one year after the company's disastrous attempt to collaborate with social media figure and trans woman Dylan Mulvaney, which resulted in a months-long boycott of the brand by anti-LGBTQ+ protestors.

But first, let's break down the controversy around Shane Gillis. The comedian's big break came and went in a matter of days in 2019, with NBC's "Saturday Night Live" quickly reneging their decision to welcome Gillis onto the show after clips resurfaced of Gillis using anti-Asian and anti-LGBTQ slurs on a podcast in 2018. Gillis took the firing in stride, telling Variety he knew that the controversy surrounding his remarks would've been a distraction for the show.

These days, the distraction seems to be less of a concern. Gillis made his hosting debut on the sketch comedy show in late February 2024, and as he embarks on his partnership with Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light brand, people are concerned Gillis' return to the limelight is coming at the expense of both the right and left political ideologies.