Inside HGTV Star Debra Salmoni's Relationship With Her Husband Dave
Avid HGTV fans will recognize Debra Salmoni from her role as principal designer on "Scott's Vacation House Rules," where she works alongside Scott McGillivary to maximize the potential of their client's rental properties. However, the interior designer isn't the only member of her family to grace our television screens, as her husband Dave Salmoni is also a TV personality.
While Debra specializes in home design, Dave is an animal expert who hosted the documentary "Living with the Tigers" and the competition show "Expedition Impossible." He's also had several guest appearances on shows like "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." With their respective careers, Debra and Dave make for a pretty interesting couple.
The duo first began dating in 2013, going on to tie the knot in 2015. In an Instagram post from June 2023, the HGTV star spoke about her husband in an anniversary post, expressing her enduring love for him. "You are my person. My lifeline, my best friend," she wrote. "My absolute everything that brings joy to my soul."
The Salmonis share glimpses of their life on social media
While most of the details of Debra and Dave Salmoni's early relationship have been kept private, the HGTV star has shared some insight into their very first date. In an interview with HGTV, the Canada native revealed that she and her husband were actually set up on a blind date, which Debra initially thought was a joke.
Turns out, the two ended up really hitting it off, with the date running for seven hours as the two dined at The Saint in Toronto and then went for drinks at Reposado. The day ended up being such a noteworthy moment for the two that Debra got the date, September 7, 2013, engraved on her wedding ring. As for their vow exchange, the couple shared some photos from their special day on Instagram back in 2019.
The post shows Debra and Dave marrying on a water-facing cliffside surrounded by friends and family. While Debra donned the traditional white for her wedding day, the two seemed to keep their attire more casual, as they stood seemingly barefoot in a bohemian-inspired gown and khaki pants. The HGTV designer is also pregnant in the photo, showing off the start of their beautiful family together.
The couple is raising two young children
Since then, Debra and Dave Salmoni have built a beautiful life together, living in Toronto with their son Tom, daughter Lizzy, and two dogs. The interior designer has spoken highly about her spouse as a father to her children, expressing her appreciation in a Valentine's Day Instagram post. "I realized how lucky we all are to have you, our protector, our safe space," she wrote. "The best part of us – is you. And I'm so happy our kids have this relationship with their dad."
The family often enjoys traveling together, with Debra sharing photos from places like Alberta, Disney World, and the Bahamas. Not only does travel provide professional inspiration for the designer but she's also shared that it's a highlight for her as a parent. "When I'm able to take my kids on trips and watch their eyes light up, like when we were in Alaska and watching icebergs, those are magical moments," she told HGTV. "That as a parent is kind of where I find it's most rewarding." While Debra and Dave Salmoni keep the details of their life together relatively private, what they've shared with their fans suggests that they're pretty happy with their little family.