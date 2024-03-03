Inside HGTV Star Debra Salmoni's Relationship With Her Husband Dave

Avid HGTV fans will recognize Debra Salmoni from her role as principal designer on "Scott's Vacation House Rules," where she works alongside Scott McGillivary to maximize the potential of their client's rental properties. However, the interior designer isn't the only member of her family to grace our television screens, as her husband Dave Salmoni is also a TV personality.

While Debra specializes in home design, Dave is an animal expert who hosted the documentary "Living with the Tigers" and the competition show "Expedition Impossible." He's also had several guest appearances on shows like "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." With their respective careers, Debra and Dave make for a pretty interesting couple.

The duo first began dating in 2013, going on to tie the knot in 2015. In an Instagram post from June 2023, the HGTV star spoke about her husband in an anniversary post, expressing her enduring love for him. "You are my person. My lifeline, my best friend," she wrote. "My absolute everything that brings joy to my soul."