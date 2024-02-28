Cushing Syndrome: Everything You Need To Know About Amy Schumer's Diagnosis

Amy Schumer might be able to joke about practically anything, but after she was bombarded with comments from internet trolls criticizing her appearance, she didn't reprimand them with a joke — she gave it to them straight. "I think they're mad that I'm not thinner, I think they're mad I'm not prettier, and that I still feel like I have a right to speak," Schumer said while making an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. The media tempest started after Schumer made a few public appearances to promote her new show "Life & Beth."

Some noticed that her face had a puffier appearance, and soon, social media was flooded with posts from unkind humans speculating on Schumer's appearance, suggesting weight gain and even pregnancy as possible causes. Ugh. Schumer saw it for what it was, though. "I think that they don't want any woman to speak — I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?" Schumer said.

While dealing with internet trolls, Schumer was going through something much scarier behind the scenes. In mid-February 2024, she shared on Instagram, "I have endometriosis an [autoimmune disease] that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay." Not long after, Schumer shared that she was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome (sometimes referred to as Cushing's syndrome), which is the main reason for her altered appearance.