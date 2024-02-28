Cushing Syndrome: Everything You Need To Know About Amy Schumer's Diagnosis
Amy Schumer might be able to joke about practically anything, but after she was bombarded with comments from internet trolls criticizing her appearance, she didn't reprimand them with a joke — she gave it to them straight. "I think they're mad that I'm not thinner, I think they're mad I'm not prettier, and that I still feel like I have a right to speak," Schumer said while making an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. The media tempest started after Schumer made a few public appearances to promote her new show "Life & Beth."
Some noticed that her face had a puffier appearance, and soon, social media was flooded with posts from unkind humans speculating on Schumer's appearance, suggesting weight gain and even pregnancy as possible causes. Ugh. Schumer saw it for what it was, though. "I think that they don't want any woman to speak — I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?" Schumer said.
While dealing with internet trolls, Schumer was going through something much scarier behind the scenes. In mid-February 2024, she shared on Instagram, "I have endometriosis an [autoimmune disease] that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay." Not long after, Schumer shared that she was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome (sometimes referred to as Cushing's syndrome), which is the main reason for her altered appearance.
Amy Schumer spoke out about her diagnosis with Cushing syndrome
Shortly after straightening out those internet trolls, Amy Schumer revealed that to News Not Noise that in addition to endometriosis, she'd been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome. If you're not familiar with the disease, it's not because you've been living under a rock — Cleveland Clinic notes that the syndrome is rare and occurs when the body experiences a hormonal imbalance. Cushing syndrome, also known as hypercortisolism, occurs when the body produces too much cortisol hormone. When cortisol levels are out of wack, it can bring about a slew of uncomfortable symptoms, and a puffy face is just one of them.
Cortisol is often referred to as the stress hormone. While it gets a bad rap, it performs essential functions in the body, like managing inflammation and regulating blood pressure and blood sugar. Cortisol also aids in certain brain functions, including "[controlling] your mood, motivation, and fear," according to WebMD. All in all, it's a pretty awesome hormone that fulfills various functions, but too much of a good thing is never ideal. One of the results of too much cortisol in the body can be the development of Cushing syndrome.
The actor has 'the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out'
There are two types of Cushing syndrome — exogenous and endogenous. The former is temporary and is typically caused by the use of steroidal medications, while the latter is caused by the adrenal glands creating excess cortisol, according to the Endocrine Society. Amy Schumer has the exogenous type.
"There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands," Schumer told News Not Noise. "So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable."
Although this isn't the case for Schumer, some who are diagnosed with Cushing syndrome have Cushing disease. Cushing disease, a type of Cushing syndrome, occurs when pituitary gland tumors release too much adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), which in turn tricks the body into producing an excess amount of cortisol.
Amy Schumer's Cushing syndrome was caused by steroid injections, but the disorder can have other causes
According to News Not Noise, Amy Schumer's Cushing syndrome was caused by high-dose steroid injections, which have the same effect on the body as cortisol. Steroids are sometimes used to treat endometriosis; however, Schumer previously underwent a hysterectomy to alleviate symptoms of the disease.
The Cleveland Clinic notes that corticosteroids are often used to treat an array of autoimmune diseases and are a common cause of Cushing syndrome, as in Schumer's case. However, other factors can cause cortisol levels to spike. More commonly, pituitary gland tumors are responsible. In fact, 80% of people who develop Cushing syndrome have Cushing disease, in which pituitary tumors produce too much adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). Cushing syndrome can also be the result of ectopic ACTH syndrome as well. This syndrome is also caused by tumors producing an excess of ACTH, but they are not located in the pituitary gland. Instead, these often cancerous tumors are found in the thyroid, pancreas, lung, and thymus (a gland located between the lungs). Tumors that develop in the adrenal gland, known as adrenal cortical tumors, can also lead to an excess production of cortisol. The good news is that adrenal cortical tumors are often benign. Rarely, they can be a sign of adrenal cancer. In very rare cases, Cushing syndrome might develop because of a genetic predisposition to developing certain tumors.
Women are more likely to develop Cushing syndrome than men
While no one is exempt from developing Cushing syndrome, men have a much lower risk compared to women. Of all the people who get diagnosed with the syndrome, approximately 70% are women, according to the Cleveland Clinic. A study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism proposed that the "higher prevalence of tumors in females may be linked to the presence of estrogen receptors, which have, in fact, been detected in thyroid carcinomas, meningiomas, and ACTH-secreting pituitary tumors."
Symptoms of Cushing syndrome vary depending on your sex. While men tend to deal with fertility issues, low libido, and erectile dysfunction, women can experience more visible symptoms, like an increase in body and facial hair. This hair growth typically occurs in all the places you wouldn't want it to happen — the stomach, face, thighs, chest, and neck. Women can also have less visible symptoms. Cushing syndrome can affect the menstrual cycle, causing it to become irregular, or it can cause menstruation to stop altogether. As with men, women can also experience fertility issues when they have Cushing syndrome.
Amy Schumer experienced various uncomfortable symptoms
While certain symptoms of Cushing syndrome are dependent on a person's sex, others commonly occur in both men and women. While many on social media speculated that Amy Schumer had either gained weight or was pregnant, her fuller face was the result of Cushing syndrome. This is often termed "moon face." Weight gain is also common, according to Healthline. Cushing syndrome also causes fatty deposits to develop in areas like the face, upper back, between the shoulders, and the midsection. Cushing syndrome also causes thinning skin, easy bruising, and acne. Stretch marks are another common symptom, and they usually appear on the stomach, thighs, breasts, and arms. They tend to be more visible because they have a purple tinge. Additionally, patients usually find that skin injuries take longer to heal than usual and that infections occur more easily or more frequently.
Aside from the visible symptoms, muscle weakness, fatigue, headaches, moodiness, high blood sugar, hypertension, frequent urination, and constant thirstiness can occur. Some people also experience depression, anxiety, and irritability. Speaking to News Not Noise, Schumer said that she hoped sharing her diagnosis would remind people to be kinder to one another. "We never know what is going on with someone. Everyone is struggling with something," she said.
She had to get an MRI and several blood tests to diagnose her condition
While speaking to News Not Noise, Amy Schumer revealed that, when she wasn't hustling to promote her show "Life & Beth," she was at the hospital, getting a slew of tests to figure out what was wrong with her. "While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up," she said.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, doctors use various methods to diagnose Cushing syndrome, including MRI. One of the simplest methods is a 24-hour urine test. This helps physicians determine the amount of cortisol in the body. Sometimes, a patient's adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) levels and saliva's cortisol levels will be tested. CT scans are another method commonly used along with MRIs. Additionally, doctors can order a dexamethasone suppression test. This is a very effective way to tell if the body is overproducing cortisol, but it doesn't tell doctors where the overproduction comes from, so more tests will need to be done to confirm.
Diagnosing Cushing syndrome can be quite the process, and for Schumer, fitting in all those tests in between promoting her new show must've taken quite the toll.
Although not the case for Amy Schumer, surgery is sometimes needed to treat Cushing syndrome
Patients like Amy Schumer who develop Cushing syndrome because of steroidal medication don't need surgery to treat their condition, but those whose Cushing syndrome develops because of a tumor usually need to go under the knife before they can get better. While medications to lower cortisol levels exist, doctors usually prefer to remove tumors, according to Healthline. This is because surgery for pituitary tumors is successful 90% of the time and minimally invasive.
Surgeons typically use one of the patient's nostrils as an entry point or make an incision below the upper lip. The downside to this surgery is that the body is often unable to produce enough ACTH after the procedure, which means the patient will either have to take cortisol medication for a couple of months post-op or the rest of their life, depending on how the body responds. If surgery is not a good option, a doctor may recommend radiation as an alternative.
Ectopic ACTH-producing tumors are also typically removed through surgery, but radiation and chemotherapy are also options, as well as cortisol-reducing medications. When a patient has adrenal tumors, the recommended treatment is surgery. If a patient's condition is severe, doctors may remove both adrenal glands, which means that the patient would have to use hormonal replacement medication for the rest of their life.
Lifestyle changes can help treat Cushing syndrome
As with many diseases, Cushing syndrome may be partially managed with improved lifestyle changes. It's important to note, however, that lifestyle changes alone cannot cure the condition. If you have exogenous Cushing syndrome, you will need to stop or adjust the medications causing your symptoms; if you have endogenous Cushing syndrome, you will need surgical tumor removal or other advanced treatments.
Nevertheless, living a healthy lifestyle can go a long way toward easing symptoms and making them more manageable. Passing on the after-work drinks is advised because alcohol can actually exacerbate or even cause some Cushing syndrome symptoms. Reducing your sodium intake is another change you can make. Because Cushing syndrome can mess with your blood pressure, it's best not to consume salty foods that can send it skyrocketing. As Cushing syndrome can cause muscle and bone weakness, upping your vitamin D and calcium intake are both recommended — this will help to keep your bones strong while you heal. Keeping an eye on your sugar and carbohydrate intake is also important. Cushing syndrome is known to alter blood glucose levels, so avoiding any spikes is beneficial. Instead of opting for sugary snacks and foods, feast on fish, nuts, berries, and nonstarchy vegetables.
Your doctor might recommend that you lose some weight as well, especially if Cushing syndrome is causing you to experience weight gain. Consult a nutritionist who can help you eat a healthy, balanced diet that aids weight loss.
If left untreated, Cushing syndrome can be fatal
Cushing syndrome can lead to death if untreated. While speaking to News Not Noise, Amy Schumer explained that despite the many unkind comments from online trolls, she was thankful for them — in a way. "Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that's how I realized something was wrong," she said. Trust Amy Schumer to find the silver lining, and it truly is one — had her Cushing syndrome been left untreated, she would likely have started to experience a slew of more serious symptoms and conditions.
According to Healthline, untreated Cushing syndrome can lead to other health conditions like type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, muscle loss, stroke, heart attack, and even cognitive issues like memory problems and the loss of your ability to concentrate. Leaving Cushing syndrome caused by a tumor untreated can cause the tumor to grow. Recurring infections, depression, and anxiety are other conditions that can develop if Cushing syndrome is not treated. Needless to say, it's good that Schumer is receiving treatment for her condition.
Amy Schumer will likely make a full recovery
Even though Cushing syndrome can be fatal, patients can make a full recovery. The road to healing looks different for everyone, but cardiologist Jayne Morgan told CNN that Amy Schumer's recovery process will likely include slowly taking her off the medications that are causing the syndrome. "You cannot stop them cold turkey, so you have to gradually reduce the dosages of the medications so that she doesn't have any ill effects of being withdrawn from the medications themselves," Morgan explained, "but it can be a long and complicated journey and difficult to diagnose." Morgan added that Schumer saw many physicians before she finally got a diagnosis. As the Cleveland Clinic notes, treatment for Cushing syndrome can take as long as 18 months.
Cushing syndrome is curable; however, many patients, despite recovering, may be left with lingering health issues caused by the syndrome, according to the National Institute of Health. For instance, if Cushing syndrome had an adverse effect on your bone health, you may still struggle with conditions like osteoporosis long after you've been cured. Some patients also continue to deal with Cushing syndrome-related issues like diabetes, hypertension, anxiety, and depression.
Those whose Cushing syndrome is caused by tumors have more upkeep after they're healed to ensure they stay healthy. Regular checkups are necessary to ensure that the tumors don't grow back and the syndrome doesn't return as a result.
It's possible to reduce your risk of developing exogenous Cushing syndrome
Everyone's bodies produce cortisol. While rare, there's a chance that something could cause your cortisol levels to get out of whack. Unfortunately, there is no foolproof way to prevent the tumors that cause Cushing syndrome from developing. You can, however, take some steps to reduce your risk of developing Cushing syndrome if you're taking medications like high-dose corticosteroids for a long time, Health Direct explains. The first step is to show up for checkups. When you're on high-dose corticosteroids, your doctor will want to monitor your condition to ensure the medication isn't beginning to cause any harm to your body, so try not to skip any appointments or follow-ups. If you do get diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, you may be able to switch up your diet to incorporate more healthy foods. This is a good way to protect your body against some of the long-term side effects and complications of the syndrome.
Everyone's journey with Cushing syndrome is unique, but Amy Schumer said that she'd decided to share her diagnosis to create more awareness. "I ... wanted to advocate for women's health. The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time. I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn't believe them," Schumer told News Not Noise. Hear! hear!