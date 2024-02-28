What We Know About Mitch McConnell's First Wife, Sherrill Redmon

Senator Mitch McConnell announced his planned retirement at the end of the year on February 28, 2024, and we don't doubt that the farewell speeches will include many thanks to his supporters, colleagues, and second wife, Elaine Chao. However, one name you likely won't hear is McConnell's lesser-known first wife, Sherrill Redmon.

McConnell and Redmon were a quintessential "opposites attract" couple, politically speaking. The couple married in their 20s in 1968 and had three children together: Elly, Claire, and the liberal activist Porter McConnell. McConnell and Redmon's marriage lasted just over a decade before they divorced in 1980, a split that would mark the start of a long divergence from one another.

While the Kentucky congressman would go on to become one of the most prominent conservative leaders of his time, his first wife and mother of his three daughters would follow a much different path. Looking at both McConnell and Redmon's careers following their divorce, it's hard to believe there was ever a time when they saw eye to eye.