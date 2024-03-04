How HGTV's Egypt Sherrod Nearly Ruined Her Romance With Mike Jackson

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of "Married to Real Estate" have a swoon-worthy, complex love story, with the HGTV hosts celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary in 2023. Over the years, they've juggled their busy, collaborative careers while also raising three kids together. While their shared success is definitely aspirational, they've faced romantic obstacles just like any other couple.

In fact, early on in their relationship, their connection was nearly sabotaged by baggage from Sherrod's previous relationships. "I was mentally fighting and sparring and thinking I had to protect myself," Sherrod revealed on the "Girl Stop Playin'" podcast. "[Jackson] was there [and] he never gave me a reason to think otherwise...it was all internal. It was all from my past, you know."

The two may be thriving nowadays and unafraid to get personal on their HGTV show, but this relationship history was something that Sherrod needed to work through for the duo to make things work together. As she added, "We got to let that baggage go so we can be fully here in the present and enjoy and allow ourselves to be loved."