Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ultra-Strict Parenting Style Used To Leave His Kids In Tears

Arnold Schwarzenegger went to great lengths to ensure his kids stayed in line. During a 2023 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Arnold explained that Americans might think he was authoritarian based on their standards, but according to his own upbringing and tragic childhood, the action star was a relatively laidback dad. However, Arnold recalled a story that proved he wasn't the most easy-going father with his son, Patrick Schwarzenegger. He prefaced by sharing that his five kids were all entrusted with the responsibility of doing basic chores like making their beds, tidying up their bathrooms, and doing their laundry.

But once, he noticed that Patrick's bed seemed too well-made to have been done by him. When the "Terminator" star asked if he had gone against the rules and enlisted the nanny's help, Patrick caved and quickly admitted his wrongdoing. Arnold revealed in an interview with People that he taught his son a lesson by chucking his mattress and pillows off the balcony. "I said, don't ever make someone come in and clean your room, clean your shower, or make your bed," he shared. "I said, 'Because I taught you how to make the bed.'"

It didn't end there either. The former governor informed Kimmel that, because he grew up in post-World War II Austria, electricity was scarce. So, he taught his children to conserve energy as much as possible. But Patrick often forgot to turn off their lights when he headed out. Naturally, Arnold couldn't let that slide and taught him a lesson, which left the youngster sobbing.