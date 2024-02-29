Richard Lewis' Last Tweet Is So Heartbreaking Now
Richard Lewis, the beloved comedian renowned for his dark humor and impeccable comedic timing on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," died at the age of 76 after suffering a heart attack. His spokesperson, Jeff Abraham, confirmed that Lewis passed away at his residence in Los Angeles on February 27th, 2024, adding, "His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship, and support and asks for privacy at this time." The couple did not have any children.
In April 2023, Lewis took to his X, formerly Twitter, page to share that he had been living with Parkinson's disease for about two years. In a poignant video message, the star revealed that he was receiving treatment and was feeling happy and grateful in the face of his diagnosis. "I'm under a doctor's care, and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog, and I love all my friends and my fans," he said in the clip.
What a night! I loved Episode 3 of #curbyourenthusiasm
and just got hot off the presses a cool piece on yours truly in @VanityFair
— Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) February 19, 2024
In the wake of Lewis' passing, fans flooded his social media accounts with heartfelt tributes. Many were struck by the poignancy of Lewis' last tweet, posted on February 19th, 2024, which read "What a night! I loved Episode 3 of #curbyourenthusiasm and just got hot off the presses a cool piece on yours truly in @VanityFair." Heartbreakingly, Lewis shared a link to what is now known as his final interview, in which he candidly discussed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, his family, and his incredible career with Vanity Fair.
Lewis' last 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' appearance is equally touching
In the interview, originally published just nine days prior to the actor's passing, Richard Lewis opened up about living with Parkinson's disease, a progressive condition characterized by body tremors, muscle stiffness, and impaired balance. "It changed my outlook in that it's been a combination of forcing myself to look back and be grateful," Lewis said of the disease, poignantly adding, "I've had such an amazing life. I still do. I'm a lucky man."
Although he retired from stand-up comedy in 2023, Lewis continued to act. He reprised his role in Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," a partially improvised series that allowed him to exhibit his trademark self-deprecating humor effortlessly. The HBO show has come to an end after 12 years and 12 seasons, and Lewis' final appearance is equally heartbreaking as his last tweet.
In the third episode of Season 12, titled "Vertical Drop, Horizontal Tug," Lewis, portraying a fictionalized version of himself, talks to David's character, also a dramatized version of David, about dying. "I'm leaving you in my will. I'm tweaking it, and you're in it," Lewis says to David. After David declines the offer, Lewis tells him, "When I die, I want you to know how much I care about you. You're my best friend. You're getting [the money]." On the show, the two have been friends since they were teenagers, which isn't much different from their real-life friendship.
The heartfelt tributes poured in following Lewis' death
Following Richard Lewis' passing, Larry David paid a poignant tribute to his longtime friend. "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital, and for most of my life, he's been like a brother to me," David shared in a statement, adding, "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that, I'll never forgive him." The two met when they were just 12 years old. In his 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Lewis gushed about David, calling him "the best friend you could ever imagine." Heartbreakingly, the late comedian also noted that there wasn't much difference between the fictional Richard Lewis on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and the real-life man, adding even more emotional weight to his final exchange with David in the Season 12 episode.
In the wake of Lewis' passing, fans have flooded his social media with touching tributes, expressing gratitude for his comedic brilliance and talent under his last X post. "May God be laughing today as he meets you," read one emotional farewell.