Richard Lewis' Last Tweet Is So Heartbreaking Now

Richard Lewis, the beloved comedian renowned for his dark humor and impeccable comedic timing on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," died at the age of 76 after suffering a heart attack. His spokesperson, Jeff Abraham, confirmed that Lewis passed away at his residence in Los Angeles on February 27th, 2024, adding, "His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship, and support and asks for privacy at this time." The couple did not have any children.

In April 2023, Lewis took to his X, formerly Twitter, page to share that he had been living with Parkinson's disease for about two years. In a poignant video message, the star revealed that he was receiving treatment and was feeling happy and grateful in the face of his diagnosis. "I'm under a doctor's care, and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog, and I love all my friends and my fans," he said in the clip.

https://t.co/BiDUgkoQUl What a night! I loved Episode 3 of #curbyourenthusiasm

and just got hot off the presses a cool piece on yours truly in @VanityFair — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) February 19, 2024

In the wake of Lewis' passing, fans flooded his social media accounts with heartfelt tributes. Many were struck by the poignancy of Lewis' last tweet, posted on February 19th, 2024, which read "What a night! I loved Episode 3 of #curbyourenthusiasm and just got hot off the presses a cool piece on yours truly in @VanityFair." Heartbreakingly, Lewis shared a link to what is now known as his final interview, in which he candidly discussed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, his family, and his incredible career with Vanity Fair.