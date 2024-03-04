HGTV Star David Bromstad's Most Iconic Pop Culture Tattoos

Some people enjoy pop culture, others are pop culture, but HGTV's David Bromstad? He's both. The heavily tattooed host of "My Lottery Dream Home" has a wide variety of ink in different colors and tattoo styles, but one thing stays consistent throughout his work: his love and appreciation for the pop culture that inspired him to become an artist and designer himself.

...much to the chagrin of his parents, anyway. Growing up in a conservative, Christian, Midwestern family, Bromstad told Hart and Huntington Orlando (his go-to tattoo shop), "My parents said, 'If you get a tattoo, no more funding for you.' But as a teenager, that makes you want it more. So, I got a dragonfly tattoo right after college."

Bromstad has collected quite a few more pieces since then, many of which directly pertain to his profession, personality, and the HGTV hosts' pride as a member of the LGBTQ community. But the HGTV star — and pop culture icon in his own right — has several large pieces dedicated to the movies, books, trends, and toys that have shaped who he is today.