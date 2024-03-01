The Most Uncomfortable Things Bradley Cooper Has Said & Done During His Oscar Campaign

Bradley Cooper made waves with his portrayal of the late composer Leonard Bernstein in the 2023 film "Maestro," a project he also produced, directed, and co-wrote. During a Q&A at a screening event in New York, the star shared that he spent six years preparing for a single six-minute scene in the movie, as reported by IndieWire. "That scene, I was so worried about because we did it live," Cooper said. "That was the London Symphony Orchestra. I was recorded live; I had to conduct them," he explained.

"Maestro" garnered seven Oscar nominations in 2024, including nods for Best Picture and Best Actor, recognizing Cooper's efforts. However, as the actor embarked on his Oscar campaign to promote the film, he said and did a few uncomfortable things, to say the least. From nearly breaking into tears while talking about the late Bernstein, despite never having met him, to publicly admitting that he didn't feel a strong bond with his child until she was nearly a year old, Cooper's usually private persona got lost somewhere along the way.

Notably, Cooper also left everyone annoyed at the 2024 Golden Globes due to his alleged dislike for "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy, who won a Golden Globe award for Best Actor, a category Cooper was also running for. Despite "Maestro" receiving four nominations, Cooper left empty-handed, prompting social media users to troll him. Nonetheless, that clearly didn't deter Cooper from having a number of awkwardly uncomfortable public moments during his Oscar campaign.