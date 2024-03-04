What Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy Has Been Up To Since Their Split
Taylor Swift is one of the most iconic songwriters in the music industry, but over her career, she's also become famous for her star-studded dating history. Among Taylor Swift's past relationships are fellow singers like Calvin Harris and John Mayer, along with actors Joe Alwyn and Jake Gyllenhaal. Although not a part of the entertainment industry, one of her exes has been in the spotlight since before he was born — Robert Kennedy's grandson, Conor Kennedy.
Kennedy and Swift shared a whirlwind romance for a few months in 2012, before she released one of her most famous albums, "Red." The pair bonded fast after their relationship was confirmed in July, but the flames fizzled out by September. While Swift has achieved massive success in her career since their relationship, Kennedy has kept his life mostly private. However, he has shared updates about his love life on social media, no matter how infrequent they may be, and even enlisted in the army to fight for Ukraine against Russia.
Kennedy has dated around after being linked to Taylor Swift
Since being romantically linked to Taylor Swift in 2012, Conor Kennedy has kept his love life relatively private. He dated model Michaela Vybohova, and was spotted with Damon Dash's daughter, Ava Dash in 2021. Their relationship was confirmed by Entertainment Tonight in February of that year, and the couple was seen at an LGBTQ+ fundraiser in June. The pair split when Kennedy attended Georgetown Law in the fall of 2021; a source confirmed to Page Six, "It was really just because of the distance, the relationship just petered out."
In early 2022, Kennedy shared his new relationship with Brazilian singer Giulia Be on Instagram. She also posted a photo of him on her social media, sparking further rumors about their relationship. While neither party has directly spoken about their relationship, a source told Page Six in February 2022, "Conor and Giulia have been seeing each other quietly, but they are officially a couple. She lives in Rio, but they have recently been spending time together in Malibu."
The pair attended the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 premiere in January 2024.
Kennedy enlisted in the army to defend Ukraine
In the years since splitting from Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy has taken after his family and become passionate about activism in society. In fact, Conor Kennedy's been arrested various times for protesting at the White House and for defending a friend against harassment. However, Kennedy took his activism one step further in 2022 and enlisted in the army to defend Ukraine against Russia's invasion. He opened up about the experience in a rare Instagram post.
"I know this story is coming out, so I want to say my piece first to make the best of it and encourage others to take action. Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine's International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day."
While Kennedy felt called to offer his help to Ukraine, the decision came as a shock to his family, as he didn't tell anyone about where he was going. Kennedy's father, Robert Kennedy Jr., told People that while he didn't agree with his son's choices, he was proud of him in the end. He said, "He'd [Conor] been arguing vociferously for the U.S. intervention and he didn't want to be one of those people supporting a war and sitting on the sidelines."