What Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy Has Been Up To Since Their Split

In the years since splitting from Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy has taken after his family and become passionate about activism in society. In fact, Conor Kennedy's been arrested various times for protesting at the White House and for defending a friend against harassment. However, Kennedy took his activism one step further in 2022 and enlisted in the army to defend Ukraine against Russia's invasion. He opened up about the experience in a rare Instagram post.

"I know this story is coming out, so I want to say my piece first to make the best of it and encourage others to take action. Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine's International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day."

While Kennedy felt called to offer his help to Ukraine, the decision came as a shock to his family, as he didn't tell anyone about where he was going. Kennedy's father, Robert Kennedy Jr., told People that while he didn't agree with his son's choices, he was proud of him in the end. He said, "He'd [Conor] been arguing vociferously for the U.S. intervention and he didn't want to be one of those people supporting a war and sitting on the sidelines."