Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Had A Wild Interaction With Overzealous Fans On The Golf Course

Tiger Woods passed down more than his name to son Charlie — the teen has also inherited his dad's talent for golf. Woods, an 82-time PGA Tour champion, spent two years learning how to be a protective girl dad after his daughter Sam was born in 2007, then became a boy dad when Charlie joined the family in 2009. While both kids have walked the fairway in support of their dad, Charlie is the one who has directly followed in his dad's footsteps by using his swinging skills on competitive greens.

In 2020, the two Woods males joined forces to play in the PNC Championship, an annual event where pro golfers team up with their offspring for the chance at a trophy. The duo have competed every year since, even finishing in second place in 2021. "It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all year," Tiger shared with PNC.

Eventually, though, all kids set out on their own path, and Charlie is no exception. While he's played with his father, and for his high-school team, he's never tried out for a solo spot in a PGA Tour event. That all changed when he teed up in Florida in February 2024 at a pre-qualifying tournament. While sports enthusiasts anticipated what Tiger's protégé would do, some even more enthusiastic people had their own agenda: Get as close as possible to golf royalty.