The Secret To Deborah Ayorinde And Dan Jeannotte's Chemistry In Hallmark's Sense And Sensibility
The Hallmark Channel has become a hallmark of romance when it comes to made-for-TV movies, and the network's 2024 adaptation of Jane Austen's celebrated novel "Sense and Sensibility" is no exception. Released in February 2024 under Mahogany, their brand celebrating African-American heritage and culture, Hallmark's "Sense and Sensibility" stars Deborah Ayorinde as Elinor Dashwood and Dan Jeannotte as her unfortunately taken love interest, Edward Ferrars.
As the two characters navigate the trials and tribulations of their love story against a Regency period backdrop, Ayorinde and Jeannotte's onscreen chemistry consistently steals the spotlight, and now, we know the secret to it. While speaking to Decider about the project, Ayorinde shared that Jeannotte's gentlemanly demeanor made it easy for her to act as though she was madly in love with him. "He was a great person to work with. He really respected me," she gushed.
Ayorinde pointed out that this aspect is crucial when working with male co-stars, elaborating, "Even if you're not doing intimate scenes on set, if you're kissing and doing anything, you need to feel safe with the person to kind of portray that love." In addition to feeling at ease while filming with Jeannotte, another secret ingredient to the pair's palpable onscreen chemistry was being a part of a love triangle, as Jeannotte told us, which added another layer to their dynamic.
Jeannotte's onscreen feelings for Ayorinde's character gave him 'whiplash'
Despite wrapping in just over two weeks, which is a bit shorter than the time it usually takes to film Hallmark movies, Deborah Ayorinde and Dan Jeannotte's onscreen chemistry was effortlessly apparent. In an exclusive conversation with The List, Jeannotte said that filming "Sense and Sensibility" felt like falling, but in a good way. The actor shared how Edward's feelings for Elinor sometimes gave him "a little bit of whiplash," further proving just how strong the real-life connection between the two actors really was.
"There's a kind of getting closer and a pushing away, and that was [...] definitely an interesting dynamic to play," Jeannotte added, referencing his character's engagement, which prevents him from fully pursuing a romantic relationship with Elinor. He also simply enjoyed working with Ayorinde, telling us that she "was such a great, generous, and charismatic scene partner."
Ayorinde echoed her co-star's sentiments to Decider, asserting that the filming locations in Bulgaria and Ireland played a big role in bringing the whole cast closer together. The Hallmark star explained how being so far away from home fostered a close bond among the actors, creating a supportive environment where they all leaned on each other.
Ayorinde found personal and cultural significance in her role as Elinor
Aside from her impressive chemistry with Dan Jeannotte, Deborah Ayorinde found fulfillment in her role in Hallmark's "Sense and Sensibility," particularly due to its predominantly Black cast. During an interview with Telly Visions, Ayorinde detailed how being part of a more inclusive project resonated deeply with her, sharing, "For someone else that looks like me, a little girl that looks like me, to be able to see that they can do that [...] That, for me, is what it's about."
Notably, earlier adaptations of Jane Austen's works primarily featured white actors, including the beloved 1995 film adaptation of "Sense and Sensibility," which featured Emma Thompson as Elinor and Hugh Grant as Edward and completely lacked any Black representation. Initially hesitant about accepting the part, Ayorinde revealed to TV Insider that she doubted her fitness for the role of Elinor because such adaptations typically don't feature Black leads.
However, after reading the script and discussing it extensively with her team, she decided to take on the challenge, realizing it was an opportunity worth seizing. "When I got into it, I was like, 'This makes perfect sense.' Everything that Elinor was going through, I could relate to," Ayorinde confirmed. Ultimately, the project meant an awful lot to the actor, with her proudly informing Telly Visions, "[It] was exactly what I needed to remind me of why I do this."