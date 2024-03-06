The Secret To Deborah Ayorinde And Dan Jeannotte's Chemistry In Hallmark's Sense And Sensibility

The Hallmark Channel has become a hallmark of romance when it comes to made-for-TV movies, and the network's 2024 adaptation of Jane Austen's celebrated novel "Sense and Sensibility" is no exception. Released in February 2024 under Mahogany, their brand celebrating African-American heritage and culture, Hallmark's "Sense and Sensibility" stars Deborah Ayorinde as Elinor Dashwood and Dan Jeannotte as her unfortunately taken love interest, Edward Ferrars.

As the two characters navigate the trials and tribulations of their love story against a Regency period backdrop, Ayorinde and Jeannotte's onscreen chemistry consistently steals the spotlight, and now, we know the secret to it. While speaking to Decider about the project, Ayorinde shared that Jeannotte's gentlemanly demeanor made it easy for her to act as though she was madly in love with him. "He was a great person to work with. He really respected me," she gushed.

Ayorinde pointed out that this aspect is crucial when working with male co-stars, elaborating, "Even if you're not doing intimate scenes on set, if you're kissing and doing anything, you need to feel safe with the person to kind of portray that love." In addition to feeling at ease while filming with Jeannotte, another secret ingredient to the pair's palpable onscreen chemistry was being a part of a love triangle, as Jeannotte told us, which added another layer to their dynamic.