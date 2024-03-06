Donald And Melania Trump Reportedly Had Conflicts Over Their Preferred News Channels

Donald and Melania Trump have had an immensely public relationship. We've witnessed everything from their $2.5 million mega-wedding in 2005, to the contest for the presidency, to the fallout (or lack thereof) from Donald's numerous rumored affairs. Now, a book by Katie Rogers, "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden," reveals some alleged petty disagreements in Melania and Donald Trump's marriage. According to the book, which was published in February 2024, Melania likes to get her news from CNN while Donald favors Fox.

Rogers claims that their difference in opinion came to a head in July 2018 during an international trip. During the flight, Melania reportedly chose to watch CNN, which infuriated the then-president, who immediately commanded that all the televisions on their planes and hotel suites were only permitted to stream Fox.

While Donald's disdain for CNN is not new, Melania's reported preference for the network is. Since her husband became president, she has appeared on the network a handful of times. Donald, on the other hand, stopped giving interviews to CNN after his first campaign for the presidency in 2016. He eventually gave up his boycott in a bid to appeal to new voters and was once again interviewed on the channel in May 2023.