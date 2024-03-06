The Wild Job Hallmark's Olivier Renaud Had Before Becoming An Actor

In an original movie from the Hallmark Channel, "Romance With a Twist," which premiered in January 2024, Olivier Renaud and Jocelyn Hudon star as Bennett and Luna, two artists slated to showcase their talents at a local arts festival. Luna has a background in dancing, while Bennett's expertise lies in aerial performances. Interestingly, if you've seen the movie and assumed Renaud had a stunt double for his high-above-the-ground scenes, you'd be mistaken.

Before venturing into acting, Renaud honed his skills as a professional aerialist, making him ideally suited for his role in Hallmark's "Romance With a Twist." During his college years, Renaud joined a circus, the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil, with which he toured globally as a professionally trained aerialist.

During an interview with Digital Journal, Renaud offered his insight on acting, noting, "In my opinion, find what you are good at, and keep working at it," a philosophy he clearly adheres to in his own life. Combining his acrobatic expertise with his acting talent clearly proved to be a winning combination for the Hallmark newcomer, but Renaud's commitment extends beyond the realm of entertaining as he invests his time and knowledge in yet another unexpected business.