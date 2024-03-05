General Hospital: What We Expect Steve Burton's New Outlook Will Bring To Jason

The long-awaited return of hitman Jason Morgan finally happened when Steve Burton reprised his role on the March 4 episode of "General Hospital." The actor previously exited the sudser in November 2021 over the controversial reason of refusing to follow the show's COVID-19 vaccine ultimatum. That mandate was eventually lifted, and anticipation for his return was high. He eagerly posted a video on Instagram early on March 4, announcing, "Today is the day! Are you ready? My first @generalhospitalabc show back!"

In a discussion with Soap Opera Digest posted on March 4, Burton stated that he felt confident that new co-head writer Elizabeth Korte would do right by Jason. "There's no one in the [studio] building that loves that show, knows the history of the character, and is invested in it 100 percent than Elizabeth." He also acknowledged the circumstances surrounding his 2021 exit and revealed, "I've changed a lot in those two years myself." Having been on the show since 1990, Burton understood the ups and downs that happen over time. "I grew up [at 'General Hospital']. Family is going to be family. You're going to have disagreements, you're going to have things happen in life, and hopefully, we all move forward from it and grow from it."

Thankful that his prior departures in 2012 and 2021 gave him new perspectives on life, Burton remarked, "A lot is different this time. I'm different. The writing is different. The show is different. And it's going to be great."