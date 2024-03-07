A Look Back At Alicia Keys' Sweet Bond With Her Grandmother

Alicia Keys, whose real name is Alicia Augello Cook, has become known for her soulful, genre-splicing sound and stunningly powerful voice. Throughout her award-winning career, the singer has drawn inspiration from past soul singers like Marvin Gaye and fellow New Yorkers like Mary J. Blige. While she now ranks among these fellow music legends, her biggest inspiration remains closer to home.

Keys has opened up about how her paternal grandmother, Vergil DiSalvatore, has shaped both her life and her music. Even though DiSalvatore, known to Keys as Nana, passed away in 2006, she maintains an important place in the "Girl On Fire" singer's life. "My grandmother is still a rock in my life, even still to this day," she told Business Insider in 2012.

"I think we have such beautiful, unique relationships with our grandparents and they occupy a certain space in our lives that no one else can. She definitely did for me." Keys' sweet bond with her grandmother not only shaped her life but also inspired multiple professional endeavors from the musical artist.