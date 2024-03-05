Sister Wives' Kody And Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Dead At 25

Kody and Janelle Brown's son, Garrison, has died at the age of 25, TMZ confirmed on March 5. The Flagstaff, Arizona Police Department discovered Garrison dead in his home on Tuesday morning. While his death is now being investigated, for the time being, there is reportedly no indication of foul play. Garrison was seen on his parents' TLC series, "Sister Wives" throughout its run beginning in 2010. The series focuses on his parents' polygamist lifestyle, and illustrated how he and his many siblings and half-siblings navigated the atypical family structure. Garrison is survived by his parents and siblings.

More to come...