Janelle Brown's Heartbreaking First Words On Son Garrison's Death Will Devastate Fans

In what is sadly an all too familiar scenario, "Sister Wives" stars Kody and Janelle Brown's son, Garrison Brown, has died at the much too young age of 25. Garrison, one of the six children shared by Kody and his former sister wife Janelle, was found dead on March 5, 2024, in his Flagstaff, Arizona home. The cause was even more tragic: According to TMZ, Garrison suffered a "self-inflicted gunshot wound." His mom posted a devastating statement to Instagram just hours later.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," she wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." The post was accompanied by two photos of Garrison; one in his uniform from the National Guard (he enlisted at age 17), and another from a 2018 trip to France.

Kody, meanwhile, posted the same quote and pictures, suggesting he and Janelle may have collaborated on the statement. Both parents blocked comments on the announcement, but fans still shared their sentiments on earlier posts. To Janelle, one wrote, "I have no words [...] From one mom to another I can't imagine the devastation you're feeling." A commenter on Kody's page admitted that while they weren't necessarily a fan, "No parent should feel the loss of a child."