Janelle Brown's Heartbreaking First Words On Son Garrison's Death Will Devastate Fans
In what is sadly an all too familiar scenario, "Sister Wives" stars Kody and Janelle Brown's son, Garrison Brown, has died at the much too young age of 25. Garrison, one of the six children shared by Kody and his former sister wife Janelle, was found dead on March 5, 2024, in his Flagstaff, Arizona home. The cause was even more tragic: According to TMZ, Garrison suffered a "self-inflicted gunshot wound." His mom posted a devastating statement to Instagram just hours later.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," she wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." The post was accompanied by two photos of Garrison; one in his uniform from the National Guard (he enlisted at age 17), and another from a 2018 trip to France.
Kody, meanwhile, posted the same quote and pictures, suggesting he and Janelle may have collaborated on the statement. Both parents blocked comments on the announcement, but fans still shared their sentiments on earlier posts. To Janelle, one wrote, "I have no words [...] From one mom to another I can't imagine the devastation you're feeling." A commenter on Kody's page admitted that while they weren't necessarily a fan, "No parent should feel the loss of a child."
Garrison Brown loved his family and his cats
Garrison Brown's TV fame was hardly the stuff of Hollywood dreams. Millions watched the drama in his family unfold on "Sister Wives," featuring patriarch Kody Brown, his four wives, and their multitude of children. While the show may have been intended to show the positive side of polygamy, the tension between Kody and his wives was often uncomfortable to watch, and three of the women eventually sought divorce, including Garrison's mother, Janelle Brown. Likewise, Kody's relationship with sons Gabriel and Garrison was often put under the microscope too.
Garrison was the fourth of Kody and Janelle's six children, and the third son. Although he and his siblings were estranged from their father, they remained close to one another and their mom. Garrison would have turned 26 in April 2024, and he celebrated his 25th birthday with Janelle, sister Savanah, brothers Hunter, Logan, and Gabe, and a few other family members. "It's so great when brothers and cousins are your best friends," Janelle noted at the time.
The college student was an avid photographer, and his Instagram feed features stunning pictures of the Utah wilderness, Roman ruins, and starry night skies. Garrison also had a soft spot for rescue cats; just six days before his death, he introduced his latest fur baby, Ms. Buttons, who joined Catthew and Patches O'Houlihan. As of this writing, no information has been released on funeral arrangements or memorials for Garrison Brown. However, a number of his fans suggested donating to cat animal shelters in his memory.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org