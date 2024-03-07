Why You'll Probably Never See Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively In Another Movie Together

Actors and spouses Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively first met while making the superhero movie "Green Lantern." Reynolds played the titular hero and, somewhat appropriately as it turned out, Lively was his love interest. Although the adorable moment when Lively and Reynolds fell in love didn't happen on that movie set, making "Green Lantern" together is still an important part of the celebrity couple's relationship timeline.

However, any fans hoping to see the sweet couple collaborate on another movie are likely to be disappointed. Lively appeared in a February 2024 installment of "Further Ado," a web show hosted by Lively's friend and former co-star Amber Tamblyn on her "Listening in the Dark" Substack (they appeared in the "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" movies together) and, during that conversation, she confirmed why it wouldn't happen again.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time. So that we could always prioritize our personal life," she explained. It's not always easy, with Lively telling Tamblyn, "That takes working really hard when we're not. Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance." It's also quite different from the work-life balance Lively had on "Gossip Girl," but such a routine has benefited the couple and their family.