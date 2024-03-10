Tragic Details About The Life Of Hallmark's Bethany Joy Lenz

During her time on "One Tree Hill," Bethany Joy Lenz kickstarted her career as an actor and gained lifelong friendships with co-stars like Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan, but it also overlapped with some of the toughest times in her life. Around the time that Lenz landed her role as Haley James Scott on "One Tree Hill," she explained to Variety that she started attending Bible studies in a new state and didn't realize how harmful the group's dynamic was until she was immersed.

"The nature of a group like that is isolation," she said, though she didn't confirm which cult it was. "They have to make you distrust everyone around you so that the only people you trust are, first and foremost, the leadership and then, people within the group if the leadership approves of them and isn't in the middle of pitting you against each other ... So you feel incredibly lonely."

As difficult as her time in the cult was, Lenz continued to explain that filming for "One Tree Hill" was ultimately what kept her from staying in the cult for the rest of her life. "In a lot of ways, 'One Tree Hill' saved my life because I was there nine months out of the year in North Carolina ... And I think that spatial separation made a big difference when it was time for me to wake up."