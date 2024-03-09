The Strange Thing Bradley Cooper Refuses To Let Cast And Crew Do On Movie Sets

People on social media had some strong thoughts about Bradley Cooper's on-set policy of no chairs. "I think every single person on set should get a provided chair, not just cast/video village, because working 12 hour+ days without being allowed to sit down is inhumane," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Others joked about how Cooper's policy might be a reflection of his age. "He'll change his tune when his back turns about 55 years old," one person posted.

It's not that Cooper wants people to stay on their feet all day — that does sound pretty dreadful. He told Spike Lee in the Variety interview that instead of chairs, an "apple box is a very nice way to sit."

It seems like he wants people to keep their heads in the game, as it were, with what's going on and not get too relaxed or distracted on set, and removing the chairs seems to be one of his ways to do that. Cooper certainly wanted to keep things focused when it came to making his movie "Maestro." He co-wrote the screenplay for the movie about the life of Leonard Bernstein, directed the movie, and played the legendary composer, taking six years to study the late composer's technique. Some think he spent so much time working on the film as a way to get an Oscar.