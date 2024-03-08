Hallmark's Sarah Drew Nearly Ruined Her Husband Peter Lanfer's Adorable Proposal
Sarah Drew began her acting career in 2000. In addition to appearing in over 200 episodes of "Grey's Anatomy," she starred in the Hallmark films "Guiding Emily," "One Summer," and "Christmas in Vienna." Drew's real-life love story is just as compelling as the fictional world's, and it even contains a marriage proposal that didn't go off as intended. She's been married to Dartmouth lecturer Peter Lanfer since 2002, long before her "Grey's Anatomy" fame.
Drew and Lanfer's relationship began when they met as camp counselors. After these jobs concluded, they continued to keep in touch. During an eight-month separation, they talked on the phone and emailed each other. However, it was the traditional pen and paper letters, rather than electronic communication, that melted Drew's heart. By August 1999, Lanfer made arrangements to visit Drew so they could finally reconnect in person. The couple went to New York City to see the Off-Broadway play "Wit" on their first date. Later, Lanfer had something even bigger in mind — asking Drew to marry him. Lanfer increased the suspense by building up to the big event with by gifting Drew poetry and presents reminiscent of the play. By the time the crucial moment arrived, Drew felt something was up, and she couldn't handle the tension. "I actually ruined it all because I, like, patted him down and felt the ring box beforehand," she admitted to Us Weekly.
Lanfer's heartfelt words saved the day
As Sarah Drew worried about wrecking Peter Lanfer's proposal, things got more complicated when he nearly lost the ring before he could give it to her. Luckily, he was able to retrieve it, and even more importantly, Lanfer had his priorities in order. "He's like, 'Okay, this is not about creating a perfect moment. This is just about me telling you that I love you,'" Drew recalled to Us Weekly.
Twenty years after their engagement, Drew affirmed her continued love for Lanfer and praised his thoughtful words are one of their marriage's strengths. "Peter has been my confidante, my greatest cheerleader, my lover, and my best friend," she wrote on Instagram. "He listens with such care and offers such wisdom."
Over the years, Drew and Lanfer have become parents to two children, Micah Emmanuel and Hannah Mali Rose. While Drew has acknowledged she has difficulty dealing with uncertainty, like her haste to discover Lanfer's engagement ring, by the time her son was born, she was working on being able to go with the flow. At the time, Drew opted to learn the baby's sex at birth rather than months earlier. In 2019, Drew divulged she was still working on this skill, and she believed that the best strategy was living in the moment and focusing on time with her family. "The future will reveal itself, and when I get there, I will take the next step," she explained on Instagram.
Lanfer continues to demonstrate his love for Drew
After 20-plus years of marriage, Sarah Drew has learned that she can depend on Peter Lanfer in all facets of her life. In 2018, when Drew's character, Dr. April Kepner, was unexpectedly cut from "Grey's Anatomy," her husband comforted her and encouraged her to keep studying the craft of directing on the show's set. Even though she was upset by the abrupt decision, Drew learned valuable lessons on "Grey's Anatomy" that continue to shape her career. She went on to direct six webisodes of "Grey's Anatomy," and she later reprised her role as Dr. Kepner for two episodes in the 17th and 18th seasons.
In 2020, amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Drew leaned on Lanfer for support. When she struggled with anxiety, he stepped in and went to the store for their family. Drew and Lanfer also found solace by playing music together. "You are a constant source of peace, love, compassion, empathy, and patience. There's no one I'd rather be quarantined with," Drew wrote on Instagram in honor of their 18th wedding anniversary.
Then, in October 2020, the actor recounted her husband's thoughtful gift that he made for her 40th birthday. Lanfer compiled a memory scrapbook that included pictures and letters from Drew's past and an accompanying cache of video greetings. To create this present, Lanfer spent extensive time reaching out to Drew's loved ones so they could participate in the project.