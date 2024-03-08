Hallmark's Sarah Drew Nearly Ruined Her Husband Peter Lanfer's Adorable Proposal

As Sarah Drew worried about wrecking Peter Lanfer's proposal, things got more complicated when he nearly lost the ring before he could give it to her. Luckily, he was able to retrieve it, and even more importantly, Lanfer had his priorities in order. "He's like, 'Okay, this is not about creating a perfect moment. This is just about me telling you that I love you,'" Drew recalled to Us Weekly.

Twenty years after their engagement, Drew affirmed her continued love for Lanfer and praised his thoughtful words are one of their marriage's strengths. "Peter has been my confidante, my greatest cheerleader, my lover, and my best friend," she wrote on Instagram. "He listens with such care and offers such wisdom."

Over the years, Drew and Lanfer have become parents to two children, Micah Emmanuel and Hannah Mali Rose. While Drew has acknowledged she has difficulty dealing with uncertainty, like her haste to discover Lanfer's engagement ring, by the time her son was born, she was working on being able to go with the flow. At the time, Drew opted to learn the baby's sex at birth rather than months earlier. In 2019, Drew divulged she was still working on this skill, and she believed that the best strategy was living in the moment and focusing on time with her family. "The future will reveal itself, and when I get there, I will take the next step," she explained on Instagram.