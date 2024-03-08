The Ups And Downs Of Tiger Woods' Friendship With Michael Jordan

Tiger Woods felt a close connection to Michael Jordan even before the two sports legends became friends. When he was 14, Woods compared his golf prowess to Jordan's basketball skills. By age 20, Woods was accruing a stunning net worth by playing professionally, and he and Jordan had a common sponsor, Nike. They became close, and Jordan mentored Woods as the golfer dealt with life in the spotlight. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey, Woods described Jordan as "a guy who's down to earth, who's an athlete, who can relate to another athlete. And Mike is almost like my big brother right now" (via Golf). In 2003, Woods commented that he and Jordan were such close friends they often didn't need words to communicate, given their common ground and commitment to sports.

Jordan also complimented Woods publicly. Writing for ESPN The Magazine in May 2001, Jordan highlighted Woods' confidence and pride as an athlete. He examined Woods' dedication to golf and recalled how he felt the same way earlier in his career. At the time, Jordan had retired from basketball but was contemplating a return. He was on the fence about how to move forward, and he hoped that Woods would give him the same support he had already provided for his friend. "I know the media isn't going to leave me alone until I decide about my comeback," the NBA legend wrote. "But for now, right now, I wish that kid Tiger would keep everybody off my back."