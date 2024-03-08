The Ups And Downs Of Tiger Woods' Friendship With Michael Jordan
Tiger Woods felt a close connection to Michael Jordan even before the two sports legends became friends. When he was 14, Woods compared his golf prowess to Jordan's basketball skills. By age 20, Woods was accruing a stunning net worth by playing professionally, and he and Jordan had a common sponsor, Nike. They became close, and Jordan mentored Woods as the golfer dealt with life in the spotlight. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey, Woods described Jordan as "a guy who's down to earth, who's an athlete, who can relate to another athlete. And Mike is almost like my big brother right now" (via Golf). In 2003, Woods commented that he and Jordan were such close friends they often didn't need words to communicate, given their common ground and commitment to sports.
Jordan also complimented Woods publicly. Writing for ESPN The Magazine in May 2001, Jordan highlighted Woods' confidence and pride as an athlete. He examined Woods' dedication to golf and recalled how he felt the same way earlier in his career. At the time, Jordan had retired from basketball but was contemplating a return. He was on the fence about how to move forward, and he hoped that Woods would give him the same support he had already provided for his friend. "I know the media isn't going to leave me alone until I decide about my comeback," the NBA legend wrote. "But for now, right now, I wish that kid Tiger would keep everybody off my back."
Jordan empathized, but didn't reciprocate career encouragement when Woods had setbacks
As Michael Jordan contemplated a big career decision, he talked things over with Tiger Woods. While Woods felt Jordan had to decide for himself if he felt physically ready, he believed he could help his friend by talking about his state of mind. "At such a late age, 38, coming back, you have to make that mental commitment to achieve what your body can give you, and it's not going to be easy," Woods later recalled to CNN in 2003. By September 2001, Jordan returned to basketball with the Washington Wizards. Despite dealing with a knee injury, Jordan set a record for being the oldest NBA player to score 50-plus points in a single game.
In 2016, Woods reached a similar crossroads in his career. Woods' difficulties began when his father, Earl Woods, died in 2006. Jordan empathized with Woods' grief and noted that his own father's death had led to him taking a break from basketball. By 2009, Woods' personal life got more complicated. Amid reports of infidelity during his marriage to Elin Nordegren, Woods had a car accident, hitting a fire hydrant and tree after leaving his home. After taking a hiatus from golf, he returned and suffered injuries and other setbacks. Jordan believed that his friend's golf greatness was behind him. "I love him so much that I can't tell him, 'You're not gonna be great again,'" he informed ESPN in 2016.
Jordan acknowledged he was wrong about Woods' career comeback
While Tiger Woods was dealing with personal turmoil, it affected his friendship with Michael Jordan. Although it's unclear how much the two stayed in contact, by November 2017, a friend of both athletes reported that Woods hadn't called Jordan since the basketball legend's April 2016 ESPN interview.
Despite Jordan's pessimism about Woods continuing to play golf, he was equally forthright about admitting he was wrong. After Woods won the 2019 Masters, he enthusiastically praised his friend. "I never thought he'd get back physically," Jordan informed The Athletic. "He's probably the only person who believed he could get back. To me, that's a major accomplishment ... To me, it was the greatest comeback I've ever seen." Jordan was impressed that his friend was able to overcome his injuries, and after this triumph, he predicted Woods would continue to have success on the golf course. In addition, Jordan thought that Woods' experience would give him an advantage over his competitors.
While Woods hasn't commented recently on his friendship with Jordan, he has spoken about one area of common ground between them. "[Jordan's] more, I think, outwardly competitive than I am. But I have my tendencies to be a little competitive at times," Woods told Golf Digest in 2020 — not surprising for two of the best athletes in their fields.