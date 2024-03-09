What We Know About Wendy Williams' Court-Ordered Guardianship

Renowned talk show host Wendy Williams and her court-ordered guardianship have been a topic of debate. This was apparent before the Lifetime docuseries "Where Is Wendy Williams?" debuted on February 24, 2024. Williams was initially placed in financial guardianship in May 2022 after Wells Fargo flagged her account due to suspected exploitation and her being incapacitated. This move arrived two years after Williams put her talk show on hiatus before it was canceled indefinitely. Now, with new answers regarding her health, particularly her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, it's likely that guardianship is in her best interest. However, many who know Williams have criticized the court's decision.

Williams' former attorney, LaShawn Thomas, criticized the guardianship, believing that the beloved talk show host's well-being has deteriorated since she was placed in it. Her family, such as sister Wanda, has also slammed the courts for not considering her or other loved ones to be the guardian, expressing her frustration in the documentary, "We are her family, and you tell me that I'm not capable of taking care of my sister. What would you do? What should I do?" via (The U.S. Sun). Ahead of the "Where Is Wendy Williams" premiere, the guardian sued the network in a bold move that ultimately revealed their identity as Sabrina Morrissey, who'd been scrutinized several times throughout her career.