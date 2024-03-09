Tom Cruise Didn't Sugarcoat His Advice For Emily Blunt When They Shot Edge Of Tomorrow
Tom Cruise is as notorious as he is famous, to say the least. The Hollywood A-lister has long been a divisive figure due to his often peculiar public behavior and dodgy religious beliefs, and it doesn't look like he's going to change anytime soon. Cruise has faced numerous controversies over the years, with occasional revelations from former colleagues or ex-employees shedding further light on his character.
In December 2022, Emily Blunt, renowned for her roles in "A Quiet Place" and "The Devil Wears Prada," went on record to confirm the rumor that Cruise wants people to stop believing about him. As it turns out, the "Mission: Impossible" franchise lead really isn't that easy to work with. During their collaboration on "Edge of Tomorrow," a 2014 science-fiction film with heaps of action, Cruise didn't sugarcoat his advice for Blunt when she had a tough time on set.
On "SmartLess," a podcast hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Blunt confirmed he told her to "stop being such a p*ssy.""Edge of Tomorrow" marked Blunt's first foray into headlining a major action movie, which left her understandably apprehensive, particularly when confronted with the 85-pound costume she had to wear for much of the shoot. However, the moment in question did nothing for Cruise's widely reported lack of empathy.
Blunt sustained bone damage from the heavy costume
To enhance the authenticity of "Edge of Tomorrow," Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise were required to don massive, real-life suits instead of relying on CGI-enhanced ones, as Blunt revealed on "SmartLess." She explained, "We wanted to do [the costumes] in a tactile way." However, the actor quickly clarified, "When you hear the word 'tactile,' you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about these suits."
Blunt expressed her anxiety over shooting in such heavy gear to Cruise. After breaking down in tears in front of him, he offered the rather crude advice to toughen up. However, despite the publicly perceived awkwardness of the moment, Blunt found some relief in Cruise's response, which was delivered humorously. Still, the daily wear of the weighty suits ultimately led to permanent rib and collarbone damage for her.
As Cruise's response was seen as questionable by some, Blunt later made a point of confirming that she wasn't bothered by her co-star's frankness. In a statement to E! News, the British star noted, "It didn't [offend me]. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom." Interestingly, though, Blunt's feelings about working with Cruise have been misinterpreted for maximum drama on more than one occasion.
She doesn't remember vowing never to work with Cruise
In a 2005 interview with The Telegraph, Emily Blunt vowed never to work on a movie with Tom Cruise — not even "as a spear carrier." Up until that point, the duo had yet to share the screen. When confronted with her statement at the premiere of "Edge of Tomorrow," in 2014, Blunt denied ever making such a comment and acknowledged, "What an awful thing to say."
However, when The Telegraph's reporter presented her with written proof, Blunt quipped, "That is so funny. Well, at least I'm not a spear carrier." Notably, Cruise's experience filming "Edge of Tomorrow" with his co-lead wasn't entirely smooth sailing either. During their joint appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2014, Blunt confessed that her occasional negativity on set almost got to Cruise, who is known for his optimistic attitude.
The British star recalled being overly frustrated during one particularly difficult scene while Cruise attempted to maintain a positive atmosphere by simply stating, "It's a challenge." Reflecting on the awkward moment, he joked, "I thought, 'You know what? If I start complaining, it's [over]." Despite any differences in character, they remained on great terms. "I absolutely adore Tom; he's a dear friend," Blunt noted in her statement to E! News in 2022.