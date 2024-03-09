Tom Cruise Didn't Sugarcoat His Advice For Emily Blunt When They Shot Edge Of Tomorrow

Tom Cruise is as notorious as he is famous, to say the least. The Hollywood A-lister has long been a divisive figure due to his often peculiar public behavior and dodgy religious beliefs, and it doesn't look like he's going to change anytime soon. Cruise has faced numerous controversies over the years, with occasional revelations from former colleagues or ex-employees shedding further light on his character.

In December 2022, Emily Blunt, renowned for her roles in "A Quiet Place" and "The Devil Wears Prada," went on record to confirm the rumor that Cruise wants people to stop believing about him. As it turns out, the "Mission: Impossible" franchise lead really isn't that easy to work with. During their collaboration on "Edge of Tomorrow," a 2014 science-fiction film with heaps of action, Cruise didn't sugarcoat his advice for Blunt when she had a tough time on set.

On "SmartLess," a podcast hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Blunt confirmed he told her to "stop being such a p*ssy.""Edge of Tomorrow" marked Blunt's first foray into headlining a major action movie, which left her understandably apprehensive, particularly when confronted with the 85-pound costume she had to wear for much of the shoot. However, the moment in question did nothing for Cruise's widely reported lack of empathy.