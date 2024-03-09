Get To Know HGTV Star David Bromstad's Parents, Diane And Richard
David Bromstad has undergone a major transformation on the HGTV channel. While he's most known for hosting "My Lottery Dream House," the interior designer started out as the first-ever winner of the network's competition show, "Design Star." Afterward, Bromstad went on to host the series "Color Splash" while also making appearances on hit programs like "Brother vs. Brother" and "Rock the Block."
While he's really come into his own on the renovation network, the reality TV star doesn't seem to have forgotten his roots. His Midwest family, including his parents Diane and Richard, occasionally appears in his HGTV shows and on his social media pages. "Best family ever!!" he captioned a Facebook photo with his parents and sisters. "So blessed to be with my family this week."
Similar to Bromstad's love life and relationship status, the HGTV star appears to keep the details of his family life private, but he has occasionally let fans in on some of his personal moments. If one thing is for certain, it's that the HGTV host has very obvious love and admiration for his parents.
Bromstad has shouted out his parents online
Even though David Bromstad has kept his family life mostly private, he has taken to his social media pages to share glimpses into his relationship with his parents. Back in 2021, the HGTV host shared a Father's Day post on Instagram to honor his dad, Richard, naming some of the things he admires most about the man who raised him.
"[You're] amazingly kind hearted, Godly, loving and deliciously competitive!" he wrote about his father. "Thank u for teaching me to be compassionate, kind, confident and of course silly!" Bromstad went on to add that, to celebrate the special day, his dad had a choice between an upscale restaurant and a local joint. "Without hesitation he chose the hole in the wall," the interior designer explained. "This is my dad. Unpretentious and honest."
Bromstad has also shared insight into his relationship with his mom on his Instagram page. The HGTV host took a moment to appreciate Diane Bromstad in Instagram post for Mother's Day in 2021, remarking on some of her best qualities. "To the sweetest, most wonderful, sassy, loving and kind mom ever!" he captioned his post. "Forever my best friend and confidant. Thank u for everything."
The HGTV host also has three siblings
In addition to his sweet parents, David Bromstad also has three siblings. The HGTV host is the youngest sibling to a brother and two sisters, with his fellow Bromstads being named Dean, Dynelle, and Dyonne. After David found his dream home in an HGTV special, his sisters joined him on "My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza" to decorate his new place for family celebrations.
For the episode, Bromstad decided to take inspiration from his family's Scandinavian roots, revealing that his mother is German and Swedish while his father is of Norwegian ancestry. Together, the three collaborated to give Bromstad's home a festive makeover, inviting his parents over for the big reveal. After the episode aired, the Minnesota native took to Instagram to express his appreciation for his sisters.
"I'm so honored and proud to have worked with these incredible women and create memories that will always be cherished," Bromstad wrote. "What you saw last night is exactly how we are when we are together. We love on each other and respect each other so much for the gifts the God has given us." David Bromstad might keep his family life mostly private, but what he does reveal is pretty heartwarming to see.