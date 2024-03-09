Get To Know HGTV Star David Bromstad's Parents, Diane And Richard

David Bromstad has undergone a major transformation on the HGTV channel. While he's most known for hosting "My Lottery Dream House," the interior designer started out as the first-ever winner of the network's competition show, "Design Star." Afterward, Bromstad went on to host the series "Color Splash" while also making appearances on hit programs like "Brother vs. Brother" and "Rock the Block."

While he's really come into his own on the renovation network, the reality TV star doesn't seem to have forgotten his roots. His Midwest family, including his parents Diane and Richard, occasionally appears in his HGTV shows and on his social media pages. "Best family ever!!" he captioned a Facebook photo with his parents and sisters. "So blessed to be with my family this week."

Similar to Bromstad's love life and relationship status, the HGTV star appears to keep the details of his family life private, but he has occasionally let fans in on some of his personal moments. If one thing is for certain, it's that the HGTV host has very obvious love and admiration for his parents.