Good Bones Fans Reportedly Didn't Hold Back Their Disappointment When The HGTV Show Ended

HGTV has become a must-watch television for home renovation and interior design fans alike. With scores of different shows and hosts, there's truly something for everyone, which is one of the reasons why people can't stop watching HGTV. One of the channel's most popular shows, "Good Bones," garnered lots of popularity, which made it even harder for fans when it ended in 2023. Viewers were quick to blame the show's host, Mina Starsiak Hawk, for disappointing HGTV's fan base by ending the show.

"Good Bones" premiered in 2016 and followed mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine as they renovated properties in Indianapolis. The show quickly became a fan favorite, not only because it delivered some of the most incredible home transformations on HGTV but also because of the family dynamic. Starsiak Hawk was open about her struggles and big life moments, like getting married and having her two children, giving viewers a reason to relate to her.

However, when it was announced that the show would end after its eighth season, fans quickly turned on the "Good Bones" star and shared their frustration at the show's cancellation, sending Starsiak Hawk unkind messages for months afterward. While the HGTV host knew it was the right time to end the show, the amount of disappointed viewers took its toll on her mental health.