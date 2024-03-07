What We Know About Former General Hospital Writer Michele Val Jean's Historic New Soap Opera

When once there were almost 20 daytime serials — aka soap operas — on American network television, the number has dwindled down to four, two of which are on CBS: 51-year-old "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," which is in its 37th season. ABC's "General Hospital" is in its 60th year, while "Days of Our Lives" has moved from the NBC network to the Peacock streaming platform in 2022 with its own 60th anniversary later in 2024. Despite those combined decades, the sudsers have been criticized for lack of diversity, but that's about to change.

In a March 6 article, The Hollywood Reporter discussed the fact that CBS is developing its first new soap since "B&B" premiered in 1987 called "The Gate," which revolves around several affluent Black families that reside in a gated community. This is historic because it's not only a brand new daytime drama, it's also the first Black-focused serial since "Generations" in 1989. Prolific writer Michele Val Jean, who's written thousands of episodes of soaps, including "Generations," will write the new series and serve as executive producer along with Sheila Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson, and Kimberly Doebereine.

In February, Val Jean left "B&B" after a 12-year writing stint, and her attachment to the new show guarantees it will be top-notch. On the day the project was announced, Val Jean posted a QR code on Instagram that led to the news of the new show from Soap Opera Network. "So this happened and I don't know how to share on Instagram so I hope this works if you're interested in what I'm doing," she wrote in the caption.