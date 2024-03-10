Noah Cyrus Was Reportedly Closer To Mom Tish's Husband Dominic Purcell Than We Knew
Singer Noah Cyrus and her mother, Tish Cyrus, are rumored to be at odds. While neither has publicly explained their current relationship, it has been reported that Noah likely sided with her father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, when Tish filed for divorce in 2022. Noah and her father collaborated that same year for her album, "Stand Still," where she referred to him as her hero. In contrast, the Grammy Award-nominated artist was missing from her mother's wedding to "Breaking Bad" star Dominic Purcell in August 2023. Surprisingly, Noah may have once been closer to Purcell than many knew.
Noah and Purcell supposedly had a relationship before he and Tish got together. Furthermore, it has been reported that she is hurt over the fact that her mother would choose one of her exes to marry. However, one insider shared with the Daily Mail in March 2024 that Noah could be blowing the matter out of proportion, explaining, "Noah never dated Dominic, and they were not together. She is delusional to think otherwise and is trying to create a narrative that will paint her as a victim." No matter what truly happened between Purcell and Noah, their connection may be causing further issues for the family.
Noah Cyrus reportedly had a friends-with-benefits relationship with Purcell
Despite a notable age gap, Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell reportedly had a romance before he and Tish Cyrus went Instagram official in November 2022. Noah was born on January 8, 2000, while Purcell's birthday is February 17, 1970. Still, an insider told People in March 2024 that the pair once had a friends-with-benefits type arrangement, though it's not clear when it began. Nevertheless, shortly after their fling concluded, things between Tish and Purcell seemed to take off rather fast. The source also claims that Tish knew her daughter was involved with Purcell and still pursued him.
Ironically, Purcell had written Tish on Instagram back in 2016, though she missed the message. She was still with singer Billy Ray Cyrus at that time as well. In 2022, after Tish had officially filed for divorce from Billy Ray, she followed up with Purcell in his direct messages. This move reportedly angered Noah, though Tish and Purcell moved forward with their relationship, getting engaged in April 2023. Noah may have been caught off guard by this, with the source also telling People, "Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married." This may have played a role in Noah's absence from their big day.
Tish reportedly kept Noah out of her wedding to keep the peace
When performer Noah Cyrus skipped Tish Cyrus' wedding and visited a Walmart wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt instead, this only pushed rumors of a family feud. Though Noah may have been showing love to Billy Ray, the actual reason for her absence could have been at Tish's urging. This revelation was unearthed by sources who spoke with Entertainment Tonight in March 2024.
"It was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and [son] Braison [Cyrus] out," they claimed to the outlet. Another person close to the situation echoed these sentiments to the Daily Mail, adding that Noah likely would not have come even if she were invited and that "Tish wanted a peaceful wedding and did not want Noah to create any sort of scene." Neither Purcell, Noah nor Tish have commented on the matter publicly. However, if true, this likely could spell out an even more extended estrangement for the mother and daughter.