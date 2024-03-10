Noah Cyrus Was Reportedly Closer To Mom Tish's Husband Dominic Purcell Than We Knew

Singer Noah Cyrus and her mother, Tish Cyrus, are rumored to be at odds. While neither has publicly explained their current relationship, it has been reported that Noah likely sided with her father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, when Tish filed for divorce in 2022. Noah and her father collaborated that same year for her album, "Stand Still," where she referred to him as her hero. In contrast, the Grammy Award-nominated artist was missing from her mother's wedding to "Breaking Bad" star Dominic Purcell in August 2023. Surprisingly, Noah may have once been closer to Purcell than many knew.

Noah and Purcell supposedly had a relationship before he and Tish got together. Furthermore, it has been reported that she is hurt over the fact that her mother would choose one of her exes to marry. However, one insider shared with the Daily Mail in March 2024 that Noah could be blowing the matter out of proportion, explaining, "Noah never dated Dominic, and they were not together. She is delusional to think otherwise and is trying to create a narrative that will paint her as a victim." No matter what truly happened between Purcell and Noah, their connection may be causing further issues for the family.