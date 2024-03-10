What To Know About Serena Williams' Estranged Sister Sabrina

With Sabrina Williams allegedly being abandoned by her father, Richard, she was left depending on her mother, Betty Johnson. However, when Johnson became a single mother, Sabrina claimed her mother became abusive under the pressure of providing for six children. In the years that followed, Johnson would be diagnosed with breast cancer, which forced Sabrina to try and reach out to Richard for help when Johnson's health insurance refused to cover some of her care. Unfortunately, Sabrina's calls went unanswered.

"She needed some medication for the cancer, and it was too expensive for her to pay for it. I reached out to my dad, but I couldn't get hold of him. He had no interest whether she was dead or alive," Sabrina recounted to The Sun in January 2020. Richard's feelings were seemingly echoed when he failed to show up to Johnson's funeral when she died in 1998.

Years later, on February 3, 2022, Sabrina was dealt another heartbreaking loss when her youngest son, Alphonse, overdosed inside their Las Vegas home. The 21-year-old was reportedly battling depression, which may have been linked to his physical health. Shortly before his death, he'd been diagnosed with Peyronie disease, a painful disorder that causes a curvature in the penis. Unfortunately, Serena, Venus, nor Richard Williams had met Alphonse prior to his death.