What To Know About Serena Williams' Estranged Sister Sabrina
While the world is familiar with Serena Williams' older sister and fellow tennis star Venus Williams, not many are acquainted with their large brood of half-siblings, nine in total. Before their father, Richard Williams, remarried their mother, Oracene Price, he had six children with his first wife, Betty. However, it doesn't appear that Serena is close with her father's side of the family, something that half-sister Sabrina has been vocal about.
According to the big sister of the famed athletes, their father, Richard, left his first family when she was just eight. After marrying Price, the tennis coach allegedly only saw Sabrina a handful of times. Furthermore, Sabrina only met her famous sisters once. Instead, Sabrina lives her life completely separate from the spotlight surrounding Venus and Serena. As a mother of two and working as a hospice chaplain, she has turned her attention to helping others. Sadly, Sabrina has endured her own set of tragedies that her estranged family was not present for.
Sabrina suffered two devastating losses
With Sabrina Williams allegedly being abandoned by her father, Richard, she was left depending on her mother, Betty Johnson. However, when Johnson became a single mother, Sabrina claimed her mother became abusive under the pressure of providing for six children. In the years that followed, Johnson would be diagnosed with breast cancer, which forced Sabrina to try and reach out to Richard for help when Johnson's health insurance refused to cover some of her care. Unfortunately, Sabrina's calls went unanswered.
"She needed some medication for the cancer, and it was too expensive for her to pay for it. I reached out to my dad, but I couldn't get hold of him. He had no interest whether she was dead or alive," Sabrina recounted to The Sun in January 2020. Richard's feelings were seemingly echoed when he failed to show up to Johnson's funeral when she died in 1998.
Years later, on February 3, 2022, Sabrina was dealt another heartbreaking loss when her youngest son, Alphonse, overdosed inside their Las Vegas home. The 21-year-old was reportedly battling depression, which may have been linked to his physical health. Shortly before his death, he'd been diagnosed with Peyronie disease, a painful disorder that causes a curvature in the penis. Unfortunately, Serena, Venus, nor Richard Williams had met Alphonse prior to his death.
Sabrina is planning to release a tell-all book about their father
Shortly after the November 2021 release of the movie "King Richards," which followed the life of the sports as he propelled Serena and Venus Williams' careers, daughter Sabrina announced a tell-all. She spoke with The U.S. Sun in December 2021, revealing that she'd already completed some of the writing.
"I'm hoping that I can get it all written by June of next year and be able to find a publisher and get it done. I dare anybody to come up and tell me that I'm taking the light away from this movie when all I'm trying to do is find good from a deadbeat dad," Sabrina told the outlet. While it appears that Sabrina was once passionate about getting her book out, it seems that she may have put her plans on the back burner. Since the death of her son Alphonse, Sabrina has relocated to Iowa and seems to be enjoying a peaceful life in the country. With Serena now retired, there could be plenty of time for the women to build a relationship. However, judging by their vastly different upbringings, this could be a long shot.