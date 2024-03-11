Malia And Sasha Obama Had A Close-Knit Relationship With Their Father's Staff
For Malia and Sasha Obama, growing up in the White House meant that their home lives were inextricably linked with Barack Obama's job as president. From the start, Michelle Obama set a relaxed tone by letting the staff know she wanted her daughters to have as normal a childhood as possible. To that end, Malia and Sasha were responsible for taking care of their rooms, not the staff.
In other areas, however, the Obamas took advantage of employee expertise to bolster Malia and Sasha's education. Beyond his duties overseeing the Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, Joshua DuBois provided the girls with weekly religious instruction. DuBois started as a campaign volunteer in 2004, following Barack's stunning transformation from senator to president.
Around this time, Kristen Jarvis began working for then-Senator Obama as special assistant to the chief of staff. During Barack's first presidential campaign, she transitioned to working with Michelle. Until 2015, Jarvis served as Michelle's chief of staff, and she developed a strong connection with the then-First Lady. "We're just always together," Jarvis informed The Washington Post in 2015. "Whether it's talking about work, talking about the girls, my personal life, to brief her for an event, we're always talking." So when it came time for Jarvis to celebrate her wedding in 2016, she honored these close friendships by asking Malia and Sasha to participate as bridesmaids.
Malia and Sasha were in the wedding of two former White House employees
In November 2016, Kristen Jarvis and Shaun West got married at the Bellevue Conference & Event Center in a lavish affair that was said to cost $300,000. Like Jarvis, West also had a close connection to the White House. After serving as a secret service member, he later worked in Congress as part of the Committee on Homeland Security.
After years of working with the Obamas, Jarvis was proud to have Malia and Sasha Obama among her bridesmaids. When Jarvis began her career with then-Senator Barack Obama, Sasha was a preschooler. She was 15 at the time of Jarvis' wedding. "Sasha and I have had a big sister/little sister relationship since the very beginning," Jarvis reportedly explained on her wedding website (via Daily Mail). "We've been thru [sic] so many 'firsts' together over the years that I couldn't imagine this 'first' for me without her."
Jarvis' relationship with the Obamas was also a source of support during a particularly difficult time in her life. Both of Jarvis' parents had died, and then her brother also died in 2008. At the time, Barack was actively campaigning in the primary election, and she was touched that he and Michelle called to offer their condolences. "There's a million and one staff members, and you take the time out of your day," Jarvis recalled to Newsweek in 2009. "That's why I'm here. I work for great people."
Malia, Sasha, and staffers had difficulty with some White House relationships
In contrast to people like Kristen Jarvis and Joshua DuBois, who followed Barack Obama throughout his political career, some White House staff remained employed in the mansion for multiple presidents. It was sometimes harder for these individuals to adjust as new families moved in. For instance, some employees found it a disquieting combination when the Obamas requested a Nintendo Wii to entertain Malia and Sasha Obama in a room designated as a museum of presidential china. In addition, years later, as staffers were preparing the mansion for the Trumps' tenure, they were dismayed to discover Sasha had neglected to empty her closet when the Obamas were moving out.
Malia and Sasha also had difficulty with Secret Service staff following them, even on dates. Barack later recalled that his daughters found this policy tiresome, and he empathized. "If you're a teenager, having a couple of people with microphones and guns always following you around, that could grate on them," he explained to ABC News in 2017. "But they've handled it with grace, and I give Michelle most of the credit for how well they've done." However, the Obamas collaborated with staff for the special occasion of Malia's prom to make things slightly more relaxed. On that night, the First Daughter was able to ride with her date instead of the Secret Service. Even so, they were required to stay close by during her evening out.