Malia And Sasha Obama Had A Close-Knit Relationship With Their Father's Staff

For Malia and Sasha Obama, growing up in the White House meant that their home lives were inextricably linked with Barack Obama's job as president. From the start, Michelle Obama set a relaxed tone by letting the staff know she wanted her daughters to have as normal a childhood as possible. To that end, Malia and Sasha were responsible for taking care of their rooms, not the staff.

In other areas, however, the Obamas took advantage of employee expertise to bolster Malia and Sasha's education. Beyond his duties overseeing the Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, Joshua DuBois provided the girls with weekly religious instruction. DuBois started as a campaign volunteer in 2004, following Barack's stunning transformation from senator to president.

Around this time, Kristen Jarvis began working for then-Senator Obama as special assistant to the chief of staff. During Barack's first presidential campaign, she transitioned to working with Michelle. Until 2015, Jarvis served as Michelle's chief of staff, and she developed a strong connection with the then-First Lady. "We're just always together," Jarvis informed The Washington Post in 2015. "Whether it's talking about work, talking about the girls, my personal life, to brief her for an event, we're always talking." So when it came time for Jarvis to celebrate her wedding in 2016, she honored these close friendships by asking Malia and Sasha to participate as bridesmaids.