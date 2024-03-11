What Sabrina Carpenter's First Time Meeting Taylor Swift Was Really Like
If there's one thing that fans love about Taylor Swift, it's the fact that she has managed to remain so real and down-to-earth despite her massive success. No matter the situation, it seems like Swift has already been through it and written a song describing the experience. While many fans find solace in her relatable breakup songs, Swift takes inspiration from many different aspects of life to pen her hits, including the idea of friendship.
The "Is It Over Now?" singer has been part of many A-list friendships over the years, with stars including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and Emma Stone. One of her friendships that has turned into so much more is with pop singer Sabrina Carpenter. Like many kids growing up in the early 2000s, Carpenter was a Swiftie from the start, but it wasn't until she met Swift for the first time that their sisterly bond was cemented.
Carpenter and Swift first met backstage after a show
Sabrina Carpenter has never been shy about how much she loves Taylor Swift; the "Feather" singer has been posting covers on YouTube of Swift's hits since she was nine years old. Since then, Carpenter has gone through a stunning transformation into the pop icon she is today. She finally got to meet Swift after a show in 2017, and the two quickly bonded over their love of cats and music.
"[Swift] had her cats with her," Carpenter explained in an interview with Who What Wear. "I have older sisters, so if anything, it felt like that type of relationship."
Since then, Carpenter and Swift have shared a sweet friendship that culminated in one of Carpenter's biggest dreams come true – opening for the Latin America tour dates of Swift's "Eras Tour." When asked by Billboard what it was like watching Swift perform every night, Carpenter gushed, "Watching her in and of itself is how you learn. I admire her work ethic and her talent and she's just so amazing."
Carpenter did a duet with Swift at the Eras Tour
As if opening for Taylor Swift during "The Eras Tour" wasn't a big enough goal for Sabrina Carpenter, a few unusual circumstances led to a big moment for the "Nonsense" singer. In February 2024, during a string of "Eras Tour" shows in Sydney, Australia, Carpenter's opening act was canceled due to the weather. Swift took the chance to turn a bad situation into a beautiful moment — she invited Carpenter out on stage during the show and sang a mashup of her hit songs "White Horse" and "Coney Island."
Carpenter posted a clip of the performance in a carousel post on Instagram after the concert. The singer added a tweet from 2009 that explained how Carpenter had tried entering a contest to win tickets to a Taylor Swift concert but was told she was too young to do so. Finally being able to perform with her idol was a dream come true for the former Disney Channel star, as she wrote in her Instagram caption, "Nine-year-old Sabrina singing white horse would never see this s*** coming! I love you so so so dearly Taylor. Always have, always will."