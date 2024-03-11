What Sabrina Carpenter's First Time Meeting Taylor Swift Was Really Like

If there's one thing that fans love about Taylor Swift, it's the fact that she has managed to remain so real and down-to-earth despite her massive success. No matter the situation, it seems like Swift has already been through it and written a song describing the experience. While many fans find solace in her relatable breakup songs, Swift takes inspiration from many different aspects of life to pen her hits, including the idea of friendship.

The "Is It Over Now?" singer has been part of many A-list friendships over the years, with stars including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and Emma Stone. One of her friendships that has turned into so much more is with pop singer Sabrina Carpenter. Like many kids growing up in the early 2000s, Carpenter was a Swiftie from the start, but it wasn't until she met Swift for the first time that their sisterly bond was cemented.