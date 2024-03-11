Everything We Know About Gisele Bündchen And Joaquim Valente's Rumored Romance
Gisele Bündchen's dating history is filled with many famous faces, but her rumored new beau is a bit more low profile. Joaquim Valente isn't an actor or model, but he is an athlete like Bündchen's ex-husband, former NFL player Tom Brady. Valente's sport of choice is Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He's an instructor of the martial art and has taught Bündchen and her children at his and his family's jiu-jitsu studio, Valente Brothers Self-Defense.
Bündchen, Valente, and his brothers discussed jiu-jitsu during an interview with Dust Magazine in 2022. Bündchen said she discovered an interest in the sport after signing her son up for classes, and Valente opened her eyes to the deeper meaning of jiu-jitsu. The model told Dust, "I became really interested [in] the philosophy. It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself" (via Valente Brothers). Bündchen said her son and daughter love it too, and she expressed how it helped her be more present: "After practice, I feel I listen more."
Valente and Bündchen's relationship may have evolved from there as they vacationed together with family and friends. In November 2022, Page Six had exclusive photos of them, Bündchen's children, and another instructor from the jiu-jitsu studio at dinner in Costa Rica. However, sources denied that Bündchen and Valente were dating at the time.
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were 'great friends first'
Things supposedly continued to heat up from there. An insider told People in January 2023 that Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente weren't in "a traditional dating scenario." They added, "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."
In February 2024, Page Six broke the story that Bündchen and Valente were an item, with an insider saying, "They're deeply in love." A different source thought that was a little strong but said they've been dating privately "since the summer." Shortly after that, People ran their story, with an insider saying they'd started dating in June 2023. They continued, "They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other." An additional source said how Valente was there for Bündchen following her divorce from Tom Brady and, "their friendship turned romantic after the divorce." One thing that bonds Bündchen and Valente is that they're both Brazilian.
There were signs that Bündchen's marriage to Tom Brady wouldn't last, so it's good that things seem to be going well for her and her new rumored beau. However, there has been some speculation regarding when Bündchen and Valente actually started dating.
Some people claim Bündchen cheated on Brady with Valente
The claims that Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente started dating in the summer of 2023 ruffled some feathers. An apparent source for Tom Brady told TMZ, "They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate." Of course, at that time Bündchen and Brady were still in a relationship. There's no confirmation of that claim, but in 2024, a post-Bündchen shared on Instagram in February 2022 of her and Valente sparring is now filled with people talking about the rumored affair. One nasty commenter said, "I knew it you where [sic] sleeping with him all along."
Another insider told Page Six that Bündchen and Valente started dating in July 2023, but Bündchen herself isn't spilling any details. In her emotional "IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain" interview, the former model did not disclose any information on her rumored relationship with Valente.
But when Roberts asked if she could "open up her heart again to someone," Bündchen confirmed she could. "Right now, really my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for my family, but then yes, why not?" Bündchen said. She added, "Life is full of surprises. I don't have a crystal ball that says what will happen tomorrow, but yes."