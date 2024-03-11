Everything We Know About Gisele Bündchen And Joaquim Valente's Rumored Romance

Gisele Bündchen's dating history is filled with many famous faces, but her rumored new beau is a bit more low profile. Joaquim Valente isn't an actor or model, but he is an athlete like Bündchen's ex-husband, former NFL player Tom Brady. Valente's sport of choice is Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He's an instructor of the martial art and has taught Bündchen and her children at his and his family's jiu-jitsu studio, Valente Brothers Self-Defense.

Bündchen, Valente, and his brothers discussed jiu-jitsu during an interview with Dust Magazine in 2022. Bündchen said she discovered an interest in the sport after signing her son up for classes, and Valente opened her eyes to the deeper meaning of jiu-jitsu. The model told Dust, "I became really interested [in] the philosophy. It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself" (via Valente Brothers). Bündchen said her son and daughter love it too, and she expressed how it helped her be more present: "After practice, I feel I listen more."

Valente and Bündchen's relationship may have evolved from there as they vacationed together with family and friends. In November 2022, Page Six had exclusive photos of them, Bündchen's children, and another instructor from the jiu-jitsu studio at dinner in Costa Rica. However, sources denied that Bündchen and Valente were dating at the time.