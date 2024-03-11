Jason Kelce Has Big Plans For His Retirement

After more than a decade on the field, Jason Kelce tearfully announced his retirement from the NFL on March 4, 2024. During Jason's touching speech, he praised wife Kylie and recounted his time as a child playing football with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, before they accomplished their NFL dreams. The former MVP was drafted in 2011 and spent 13 seasons as a center with the Philadelphia Eagles. While his leaving the game has been bittersweet, Jason believes it is for the best as he turns his attention to new plans.

During the March 6, 2024, episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Travis, Jason explained that he knew it was time to retire after realizing the toll football has taken on his body. "The reality was, it was more firm than it's ever been this year that I don't think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore and really compete the way I want to," he said, noting that his knees and elbows in particular had experienced damage. Having played his final game in January 2024, Kelce won't be returning next season, though he intends to work on his physical well-being and will even be around to support his team from the stands.