Jason Kelce Has Big Plans For His Retirement
After more than a decade on the field, Jason Kelce tearfully announced his retirement from the NFL on March 4, 2024. During Jason's touching speech, he praised wife Kylie and recounted his time as a child playing football with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, before they accomplished their NFL dreams. The former MVP was drafted in 2011 and spent 13 seasons as a center with the Philadelphia Eagles. While his leaving the game has been bittersweet, Jason believes it is for the best as he turns his attention to new plans.
During the March 6, 2024, episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Travis, Jason explained that he knew it was time to retire after realizing the toll football has taken on his body. "The reality was, it was more firm than it's ever been this year that I don't think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore and really compete the way I want to," he said, noting that his knees and elbows in particular had experienced damage. Having played his final game in January 2024, Kelce won't be returning next season, though he intends to work on his physical well-being and will even be around to support his team from the stands.
Kelce wants to drop some weight
While it remains to be seen if Jason Kelce will become a sportscaster or coach, one of his current retirement objectives is to drop some weight. On "New Heights," the athlete stated he wanted to slim down to 250 pounds. However, he admitted that he'd already hit a bump in his wellness journey.
"This last week I got down to 285 [pounds], cause I knew I was doing this, and then I had cake like three days in a row," Jason admitted to younger brother Travis. However, the father of three says he refuses to follow any strict diets. Instead, he will focus on counting calories, adding, "I feel like as long as I maintain my protein intake, so I keep my muscle, and just limit the calories, you'll start to lose weight. So that's the plan." As part of his push to hit 250, Jason has turned to the My Fitness Pal app to keep track of his calories. Another goal of Jason's is to spend more time with his family, which may include attending football games in the city he has called home for 13 years.
Kelce says even in retirement, he'll never leave Philadelphia
With Jason Kelce now a retiree, he could choose to enjoy some rest and relaxation anywhere in the world, especially at the family's Orlando, Florida home. While the Kelces all love the quaint residence, it doesn't appear that Jason wants to live there full-time. In fact, he plans to stay in the City of Brotherly Love long term.
"I look forward to being able to appreciate and watch your games more and take in the bigger picture of football and everything that it has to offer while still remaining local in Philadelphia. I'll never not be there," Jason told Travis on their podcast. Though his time in sports has come to an end, Jason appears optimistic about his new chapter. With his departure, the Eagles lost a talented athlete and a dedicated leader whose passion and indomitable spirit inspired teammates and fans alike. As Jason works on personal pursuits, he'll surely continue to inspire all who support him.