Jason Kelce's Retirement Speech Gives Wife Kylie The Spotlight She Deserves
Jason Kelce's talent has clearly helped him in his incredible football career, but it's his relationship with his wife, Kylie Kelce, that he thinks deserves all the credit. On Monday, March 4, the center for the Philadelphia Eagles announced to the world that his long NFL career is coming to an end. And, while the press conference has many folks focused on the football legend's retirement and what's next for him and his team, what stuck out most for others is how he spoke about his wife. Jason may have cried throughout his announcement, but it's his love for Kylie that's bringing a tear to our eyes.
During his monumental announcement, Jason went above and beyond in crediting his wife for her support and how "fulfilled" she has made his life outside of his career, per X. "I won't forget the Eagles Christmas party in 2014," said Jason as he began to recount the night he met his future wife alongside his Eagles teammates. "I still remember the moment she walked through the door," he recalled, adding that he "knew it right away."
It's clear that Kylie has been Jason's ultimate good luck charm. He also declared, "I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side."
Kylie Kelce is deserving of her husband's kind words
While the public doesn't know Kylie Kelce's amazing qualities the way Jason Kelce does, it's easy to see why the football star is his wife's number one fan. Not only is she a wonderful mom to the couple's three adorable daughters, but she also dedicates a lot of her time to philanthropy. Fans also saw her back an important message of body confidence for girls in Dove's Super Bowl 2024 commercial, and she continued to speak out on the subject with girls in sports and with her own daughters. She told Women's Health that when it comes to her kids, she's "very careful about how I encourage them to speak about their own bodies."
Jason Kelce opens up about his accomplishments alongside wife Kylie. ❤️
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 4, 2024
Evidently, Kylie is just as impressive as a partner as she is in the rest of her life. In his press conference, Jason explained, "She's brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, a swift kick in the a** from time to time." Later, he thanked Philadelphia, the city he was proud to represent on the football field. He said, "It has truly been a privilege. You have all been so good to me and my family ... I don't know what's next but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await." Whatever's next for the Kelce family, it's clear that this power couple will support each other through it all.