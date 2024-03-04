Jason Kelce's Retirement Speech Gives Wife Kylie The Spotlight She Deserves

Jason Kelce's talent has clearly helped him in his incredible football career, but it's his relationship with his wife, Kylie Kelce, that he thinks deserves all the credit. On Monday, March 4, the center for the Philadelphia Eagles announced to the world that his long NFL career is coming to an end. And, while the press conference has many folks focused on the football legend's retirement and what's next for him and his team, what stuck out most for others is how he spoke about his wife. Jason may have cried throughout his announcement, but it's his love for Kylie that's bringing a tear to our eyes.

During his monumental announcement, Jason went above and beyond in crediting his wife for her support and how "fulfilled" she has made his life outside of his career, per X. "I won't forget the Eagles Christmas party in 2014," said Jason as he began to recount the night he met his future wife alongside his Eagles teammates. "I still remember the moment she walked through the door," he recalled, adding that he "knew it right away."

It's clear that Kylie has been Jason's ultimate good luck charm. He also declared, "I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side."