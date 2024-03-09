Signs Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid's Romance Is A PR Stunt
Rumors of a romance between model Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper arose in October 2023 when the pair were spotted grabbing dinner together in New York City. That same month, it was widely reported that the alleged couple were using the home of Hadid's pal Taylor Swift as a hideaway to get to know one another in peace. The following month, Cooper enjoyed a night out with Hadid and the girls, including Taylor, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes. It appears the pair are incorporating one another into each other's lives, with Cooper's ex Irina Shayk allegedly introducing him to Hadid. Still, some believe their relationship is nothing more than a PR stunt.
Some fans have speculated online that Cooper and Hadid are simply trying to play up a relationship ahead of the Oscars. Many are eager to see how well Cooper will fare at this year's ceremony, as his film "Maestro" was nominated in seven Academy Awards categories, including Best Actor for Cooper. It is believed that his relationship with Hadid could be a part of his Oscar campaign, which could see Cooper secure his first trophy.
The two are reportedly planning to go public during the star-studded event
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have never publicly confirmed their relationship. However, their public outings suggest that they have been close for months. "It's definitely getting more serious; they are totally into each other," an insider told Page Six in March 2024. Still, the celebrity nature of the relationship points to a possible PR move. This seems even more evident after reports surfaced that they planned to go public during Oscar weekend.
The designer and film performer may not walk the red carpet together, though Hadid could be his date once they make it inside. Page Six claimed that Cooper wanted to "hard-launch" his relationship during the festivities that followed the ceremony. However, Cooper is not expected to attend the famous Vanity Fair's Oscar party. Instead, sources told the outlet he will be throwing his own intimate celebration. Rejecting this report, insiders close to the runway model denied to Entertainment Tonight that she will be attending the ceremony at all, explaining Hadid is choosing to stay home with her daughter, Khai.
Bradley Cooper has been promoting Gigi Hadid's clothing line
While it remains to be seen if Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper will emerge as the Hollywood "It" couple during the Oscars, what is known is that "The Hangover" star has been a walking advertisement for her clothing brand, Guest in Residence. In November 2023, Cooper was spotted taking a stroll around Manhattan wearing a green, blue, and black striped sweater from Hadid's luxury cashmere line. Months later, in February 2024, Cooper was spotted in the cozy sweater once again while hanging out around New York City. This particular garment, known as the Stripe Crew on the Guest in Residence website, retails for $545. Hadid even used a photo of Cooper on the company's Instagram page in December 2023, when he rocked the brand's $645 Plaid Work Shirt.
Cooper's co-sign is excellent for Guest in Residence, but it also suggests a partnership that benefits both him and Hadid. Whether or not this relationship is strictly business remains primarily unknown. Nevertheless, it appears they are enjoying one another's company, with Cooper joining the impressive list of all the famous people Hadid has dated.