Signs Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid's Romance Is A PR Stunt

Rumors of a romance between model Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper arose in October 2023 when the pair were spotted grabbing dinner together in New York City. That same month, it was widely reported that the alleged couple were using the home of Hadid's pal Taylor Swift as a hideaway to get to know one another in peace. The following month, Cooper enjoyed a night out with Hadid and the girls, including Taylor, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes. It appears the pair are incorporating one another into each other's lives, with Cooper's ex Irina Shayk allegedly introducing him to Hadid. Still, some believe their relationship is nothing more than a PR stunt.

Some fans have speculated online that Cooper and Hadid are simply trying to play up a relationship ahead of the Oscars. Many are eager to see how well Cooper will fare at this year's ceremony, as his film "Maestro" was nominated in seven Academy Awards categories, including Best Actor for Cooper. It is believed that his relationship with Hadid could be a part of his Oscar campaign, which could see Cooper secure his first trophy.