Kate Middleton Conspiracies Explode Amid Serious Fake Photo-Op Accusations

It looks like the mystery surrounding Catherine, Princess of Wales is no closer to being resolved. Kensington Palace released Kate Middleton's first family photo since her surgery earlier this year, sharing it on Sunday, March 10, which is the Mother's Day holiday in the United Kingdom. Kate herself wrote the caption, wishing fans a happy holiday and thanking them for their "kind wishes and continued support." However, social media followers were quick to scrutinize the post and noticed some odd details seeming to indicate the photo of the princess and her children wasn't what it appeared to be. Rumors of Photoshop tweaking — or even total fabrication through AI — flooded the internet.

In response, several news agencies abruptly pulled the picture from circulation the same day. Among them was the Associated Press, which reported on its website, "AP initially published the photo, which was issued by Kensington Palace. But AP later retracted the image because at closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards."

The agency specifically mentioned concerns about the appearance of Princess Charlotte in the photo. She is seen sitting on the left arm of the chair next to her mother with her hands in her lap. Zooming in on the image shows her left wrist appears to be out of sync with the cuff of her red sweater. Viewers have pointed out other inconsistencies, as well.

More to come...