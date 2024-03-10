Kate Middleton's First Family Photo Amid Conspiracy Theories Reveals Telling Clues
Any celebrity's ill health is cause for concern among fans, but that's especially so in the case of Catherine, Princess of Wales. After a busy holiday season, the princess abruptly vanished from public view to undergo a mysterious abdominal operation. But details of Kate Middleton's surgery just didn't add up. Why was she in the hospital nearly two weeks? And what was behind the extra-long recuperation period? Kate's first reported post-surgery event is said to be an appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade in June, nearly five months after her hospitalization. Rumors flew everywhere, about anything from medical complications, plastic surgery, to even gossip about the state of her marriage to William, Prince of Wales.
Finally, the public got their first real glimpse of Kate in months, thanks to a new Instagram photo from the Wales' account honoring the March 10 U.K. Mother's Day holiday. Taken by William himself, the picture shows Kate sitting outside their Windsor home, surrounded by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," said the message. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day." It was signed "C," indicating a direct message from the princess.
Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.
Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C
📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024
Kate's seated position certainly suggests she might still be feeling discomfort from an abdominal procedure (she might also be leaning forward because George is wrapped around her shoulders). Her loose, dark shirt and jacket would also be a way to hide her figure and stay comfortable. But not everyone is convinced of the photo's authenticity.
Skeptics are calling the new photo an AI job
As Kensington Palace tries to assure the public everything is fine in the Wales household, the photos of Kate Middleton's reemergence are making many people suspicious. Skeptics were unconvinced that a blurry shot posted by TMZ was actually of the princess at all. Now, attention is turning to the Mother's Day photo, which has naysayers crying foul.
The family shot shows Kate without her wedding ring, which seems a peculiar choice for a picture illustrating a happy family life. Other commenters have pointed out the awkward position of Princess Charlotte's left arm, odd crease areas on Prince Louis' sweater and pants, and a strange black object between Charlotte's waist and sleeve. It all adds up to some Photoshop tweaking or a total AI job, they claim. A self-proclaimed "truth bomber" noted that Charlotte's hair also appeared much longer than in photos taken two months earlier, and Louis' right hand showed his fingers crossed in a seemingly unnatural way. Other detractors point out the photo's background; it features lush green grass and a tree in leaf, which seems a bit early for a pre-spring day in London.
But the well-wishers outnumbered the conspiracy theorists, and fans are clearly happy for a glimpse of the future queen. One representative commenter tweeted, "Thank you so much for sharing this beautiful picture. ... Wishing you a continued good recovery and much look forward to seeing you again when you are fit enough to return to work."