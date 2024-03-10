Kate Middleton's First Family Photo Amid Conspiracy Theories Reveals Telling Clues

Any celebrity's ill health is cause for concern among fans, but that's especially so in the case of Catherine, Princess of Wales. After a busy holiday season, the princess abruptly vanished from public view to undergo a mysterious abdominal operation. But details of Kate Middleton's surgery just didn't add up. Why was she in the hospital nearly two weeks? And what was behind the extra-long recuperation period? Kate's first reported post-surgery event is said to be an appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade in June, nearly five months after her hospitalization. Rumors flew everywhere, about anything from medical complications, plastic surgery, to even gossip about the state of her marriage to William, Prince of Wales.

Finally, the public got their first real glimpse of Kate in months, thanks to a new Instagram photo from the Wales' account honoring the March 10 U.K. Mother's Day holiday. Taken by William himself, the picture shows Kate sitting outside their Windsor home, surrounded by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," said the message. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day." It was signed "C," indicating a direct message from the princess.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C 📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Kate's seated position certainly suggests she might still be feeling discomfort from an abdominal procedure (she might also be leaning forward because George is wrapped around her shoulders). Her loose, dark shirt and jacket would also be a way to hide her figure and stay comfortable. But not everyone is convinced of the photo's authenticity.