Jennifer Lawrence Bombs On 2024 Oscars Red Carpet With Bizarre Vintage Housewife Getup

The 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, kicked off with the usual red-carpet stargazing. Metallic colors, sleek silhouettes, and glittery finishes seemed to be the prevalent fashion theme — with a few notable exceptions, including Jennifer Lawrence.

While she wasn't a nominee, the actor was a scheduled presenter. She walked the corridor of pre-show photographers to show off her gown, which was quite unlike anyone else's. A Dior ambassador, the star was dressed in the fashion house's design, a polka-dot creation with a vintage vibe. The dress was part of Dior's spring collection, and Lawrence was smitten from the first dot. "When I first saw the dress on the runway I fell in love," she told Vogue. "Polka dots are classic and chic."

Lawrence paired the strapless gown with a matching wrap of the same fabric, plus a diamond necklace and bracelet. She explained to Vogue her requirement for a red-carpet outfit was "something elegant and timeless, that I won't look back on with shock and dismay." Unfortunately, she may not have completely succeeded with her dotted frock (though this isn't the first time she's made a fashion faux pas). Opinions were definitely divided, with many not in favor.