Jennifer Lawrence Bombs On 2024 Oscars Red Carpet With Bizarre Vintage Housewife Getup
The 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, kicked off with the usual red-carpet stargazing. Metallic colors, sleek silhouettes, and glittery finishes seemed to be the prevalent fashion theme — with a few notable exceptions, including Jennifer Lawrence.
While she wasn't a nominee, the actor was a scheduled presenter. She walked the corridor of pre-show photographers to show off her gown, which was quite unlike anyone else's. A Dior ambassador, the star was dressed in the fashion house's design, a polka-dot creation with a vintage vibe. The dress was part of Dior's spring collection, and Lawrence was smitten from the first dot. "When I first saw the dress on the runway I fell in love," she told Vogue. "Polka dots are classic and chic."
Lawrence paired the strapless gown with a matching wrap of the same fabric, plus a diamond necklace and bracelet. She explained to Vogue her requirement for a red-carpet outfit was "something elegant and timeless, that I won't look back on with shock and dismay." Unfortunately, she may not have completely succeeded with her dotted frock (though this isn't the first time she's made a fashion faux pas). Opinions were definitely divided, with many not in favor.
The polka dot gown was deemed unfit for the Oscars
"Hey, those are my drapes!" was just one of the comments people shared on social media regarding the Dior dotted gown Jennifer Lawrence wore to the 2024 Oscars. "The dress is horribly wrong," shared another red-carpet observer on X, formerly known as Twitter. The polka dot pattern, not often seen on major red carpets, reminded some people of the iconic housedress Lucile Ball wore on "I Love Lucy." It invoked a vintage housewife look — not the glam vibe we typically expect at the Academy Awards. As one person posted on Instagram, "She's gorgeous but the dress is not Oscar worthy. Her stylist should be fired."
While the silhouette of the dress looked deceptively simple, it actually took 1,500 hours to construct, involving a complicated silk layering technique. Despite the Dior name attached, there were still doubts about whether it belonged on the red carpet for one of Hollywood's biggest nights. "How can this be haute couture?" questioned an Instagram user. "The dress is a big no, like she's going to a beach party [or] something," another criticized.
Jennifer Lawrence was responsible for just one of the biggest fashion misses at the 2024 Oscars; check out the other worst-dressed stars of the night.