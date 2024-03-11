All The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Oscars

Every year, the Oscars give us the biggest night in movies. They also give us the quintessential award show red carpet. After all, the Academy Awards red carpet is always full of Hollywood glitz and glamour, and our favorite stars sporting their Sunday best. We've gotta hand it to Hollywood this time around; the stars showed up and mostly looked amazing. The key word there, of course, is "mostly."

This year's Oscars red carpet was full of unique trends. There were lots of colors, plenty of daring prints, and bold structural, architectural clothing pieces. Many stars managed to pull off these trends well, but of course, on every red carpet, there are always some stars who are the worst dressed. This year, there were quite a few fashion risks that didn't pay off — from strange silhouettes and distracting prints to ensembles that left us asking, "What were they thinking?" There may have been plenty of winners at this year's Oscars, but when it comes to fashion, some looks were total losers.