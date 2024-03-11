All The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Oscars
Every year, the Oscars give us the biggest night in movies. They also give us the quintessential award show red carpet. After all, the Academy Awards red carpet is always full of Hollywood glitz and glamour, and our favorite stars sporting their Sunday best. We've gotta hand it to Hollywood this time around; the stars showed up and mostly looked amazing. The key word there, of course, is "mostly."
This year's Oscars red carpet was full of unique trends. There were lots of colors, plenty of daring prints, and bold structural, architectural clothing pieces. Many stars managed to pull off these trends well, but of course, on every red carpet, there are always some stars who are the worst dressed. This year, there were quite a few fashion risks that didn't pay off — from strange silhouettes and distracting prints to ensembles that left us asking, "What were they thinking?" There may have been plenty of winners at this year's Oscars, but when it comes to fashion, some looks were total losers.
Julianne Hough was stuck in a parachute
Most of us can relate to loving a big, flowy pair of pants. Evidently, Julianne Hough agrees, as she strutted down the red carpet moving her jumpsuit around to show off that it was, in fact, pants and not a gown. There's no denying that this looks like a particularly comfy get-up for a red carpet, and that's something we can certainly get behind. It's the proportions, though, that kept this look from working. The waistline was too high and curved, and paired with the long pants, she got lost in it.
Erika Alexander sported a Seuss-ified wedding gown
Most people who saw Erika Alexander making her way down the red carpet surely did a double-take. It looked like she borrowed a tutu from a production of "Seussical" and layered it on top of her wedding dress. This skirt's plethora of textures and color palette didn't go with the rest of the dress at all. On top of that, the accessories added more disjointed elements to the overall look. The long black gloves were too formal, and the statement necklace looked straight out of 2016.
Laura Karpman brought the disco ball with her
Composer Laura Karpman arrived on this year's Oscars red carpet with a Best Original Score nomination for "American Fiction" in tow. However, just because you're a musical icon doesn't mean that you need to dress like something straight off the dance floor. This disco ball-inspired ensemble is just plain over-the-top. From the platform shoes to the excessive accessories and the head-to-toe glitter, this look required some serious edits. This silver glitter-covered coat may have been a great look if paired with something a little more subdued underneath.
Diane Warren was on fire
It's always fun when a star pays homage to the work that got them nominated with their red-carpet ensemble. In Diane Warren's case, though, she took this idea a bit too literally. Warren's song "The Fire Inside" from the movie "Flamin' Hot" earned the musician her 15th Oscar nomination. You could say that she's "on fire," but the flames on her lapel and suit pants were a bit too heavy-handed. The flame details paired with the asymmetry of the top made the look feel costumey. A subtler nod to her song may have worked a bit better.
Justine Triet channeled Beetlejuice
A bold print is always welcome on the red carpet. When it comes to a big pinstripe, though, that's one print that's particularly tough to pull off. Justine Triet's pinstripe suit just didn't feel like the right look for such a prestigious event. A different, more interesting print with a dressier top layered underneath may have made the ensemble work better for the occasion. Some bold accessories and a different hairstyle could also have helped to make Triet look a bit more elevated.
Andrea Riseborough looked like a roll of Scotch tape
Andrea Riseborough certainly chose to go bold and coordinate with the red carpet when she selected this Loewe gown for this year's Oscars. Unfortunately, this vibrant plaid print drew all the attention away from Riseborough herself. Not only was the plaid print's size a bit too big and overwhelming, but the dress' long sleeves and mock neck covered her up too much. All in all, it felt like this dress was wearing Riseborough instead of the other way around.
Billie Eilish was ready for her first day of private school
Billie Eilish has been a red carpet staple at nearly every award show this year. To be fair, the "What was I Made for?" singer's Oscars ensemble was one of her better looks this season. The star has a fondness for playing with unique proportions and rocking oversized garments. In the case of this Chanel look, though, it felt a bit too casual, and the silhouette looked out of place. With that perfect hair and makeup, we would have loved to see this star go a bit glam.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson payed homage to duct tape
It's clear that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson didn't want to sport a plain old black suit to the Oscars this year, and that's a mission that often pays off. This shiny gunmetal grey suit, on the other hand, was not the way to dress outside the box. The sheen of the fabric and the way it wrinkles and folds make an otherwise simple suit look busy and distracting. There was probably no way to make this suit work, but this burgundy accent and unbuttoned neckline made things even worse.
Molly Sims sported one strange neckline
It was no surprise that we saw plenty of Barbie-inspired fashion on the red carpet in honor of the "Barbie" movie's influence. Molly Sims chose to rock an all-pink Georges Chakra Couture gown. The Barbie-inspired color certainly works on her, but it was this unusual U-shaped neckline that went all the way down to her belly button that just looked like too much. The silver detailing along the neckline was reminiscent of a thick chain, and it seemed to clash with the otherwise light nature of the dress.
Ariana Grande brought her duvet cover to the show
Ariana Grande may have been all dressed up, but she looked like she rolled right out of bed and brought her bedding along with her. The massive, puffy sleeves of the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress could have been interesting, but in this pale pink shade, which in her case was inspired by Glinda, it looked overly sweet. Grande has been known for her beauty evolution over the years, but her new super light blonde locks in a curled ponytail just made this outfit look like she was heading to ballet class.
Cynthia Erivo wore a dragon costume
Let's be real: Cynthia Erivo looks stunning in anything. In honor of the upcoming "Wicked" movie, she chose to wear a bold and unique silhouette in her character Elphaba's signature shade to complement Ariana Grande's Glinda-inspired pink. However, the combination of the deep green hue with the unusual ruffles made her look like a frilled lizard. These stars love referencing their upcoming movie, but these gowns both felt like a bit too much for this year's red carpet. We can't imagine how they'll outdo these looks if "Wicked" rakes in nominations next year.