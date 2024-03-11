Expert Tells Us What Robert Downey Jr. & Wife Susan's 2024 Oscars PDA Really Means
The 96th Academy Awards were a special night for Robert Downey Jr., as the actor took home his very first Oscar. In his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Oppenheimer," he mentioned his wife, Susan Downey. "I'd like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife — Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and you loved me back to life. That's why I'm here."
Robert's love for Susan was on display even earlier that night on the red carpet — the couple held hands, paused for photos, and embraced each other. Robert placed a sweet kiss on his wife's cheek, and the two seemed to indulge in a private moment among the camera flashes when they stopped to share a look.
Communication executive Amy Prenner, CEO of The Prenner Group, observed the couple as they made their way down the red carpet. "The genuine love they share is evident in the way they gazed at each other on the red carpet, showcasing a bond that is undoubtedly enduring and sincere," the expert noted. "The two are not just Hollywood icons; they are a testament to the strength of enduring love and unwavering support in the face of life's challenges."
Robert and Susan Downey Jr. share a genuine love
Walking the red carpet is a tradition for attendees of the Academy Awards, and celebrities are often accompanied by their spouses and companions. Dressed in their finest, it's the perfect opportunity for fans to see how the two parts of a couple interact with each other. When Robert and Susan Downey Jr. attended the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, the "Iron Man" actor had no qualms about showing love for his wife on the red carpet.
It makes sense that Downey credits his wife with turning his life around. The actor first met his wife, a producer, in 2003 on the set of the film "Gothika." They married in August 2005 and share two children. Before that could happen though, Downey — who has had well-publicized battles with addiction — had to comply with Susan's ultimatum: If he didn't give up drugs completely, she wouldn't continue the relationship. Communication executive Amy Prenner, CEO of The Prenner Group, called that "a decision that significantly influenced his life."
"Beyond being RDJ's life partner, Susan played a pivotal role in propelling him to the pinnacle of success in his acting career," Prenner added, noting that the couple's establishment of their production company Team Downey further showcased the power of their collaboration on successful projects like "Dolittle," "Sweet Tooth," and "Sr." "Their relationship extends beyond professional collaboration, reflecting a commitment to both partnership and parenthood." Sounds like the Downeys are #relationshipgoals.