Expert Tells Us What Robert Downey Jr. & Wife Susan's 2024 Oscars PDA Really Means

The 96th Academy Awards were a special night for Robert Downey Jr., as the actor took home his very first Oscar. In his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Oppenheimer," he mentioned his wife, Susan Downey. "I'd like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife — Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and you loved me back to life. That's why I'm here."

Robert's love for Susan was on display even earlier that night on the red carpet — the couple held hands, paused for photos, and embraced each other. Robert placed a sweet kiss on his wife's cheek, and the two seemed to indulge in a private moment among the camera flashes when they stopped to share a look.

Communication executive Amy Prenner, CEO of The Prenner Group, observed the couple as they made their way down the red carpet. "The genuine love they share is evident in the way they gazed at each other on the red carpet, showcasing a bond that is undoubtedly enduring and sincere," the expert noted. "The two are not just Hollywood icons; they are a testament to the strength of enduring love and unwavering support in the face of life's challenges."