How Vanessa Hudgens Really Feels About Her Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's nearly 9-year relationship ended in 2020, but there seems to be no residual resentment between them. The former couple sparked dating rumors in September 2011 after being photographed cuddling at Ashley Tisdale's sister, Jennifer Tisdale's, birthday bash. In the years that followed, we witnessed them consistently supporting each other at awards shows and movie premieres alike. The actors also managed to get some quality time in amid their packed schedules with frequent jet-setting off to scenic destinations.

However, it all seemingly came crashing down in late 2019 when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hudgens and Butler had gradually stopped sharing photos of each other on social media. In January 2020, a source confirmed their breakup to People and sadly shared that the exes had considered getting engaged at one point. "They really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together," the insider noted. "Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship. They were a wonderful couple and it's really sad that it didn't work out."

Some fans weren't entirely convinced that things were as peachy as they seemed and even suggested that Butler had cheated on Hudgens with a co-star. The former couple certainly didn't appear to be on good terms at the 2023 Oscars. A post-ceremony video showed the "High School Musical" star quickly glancing at her ex and looking at her phone as she walked past him without so much as a polite smile. And, in 2024, Hudgens asserted that she had no regrets about her breakup with Butler.