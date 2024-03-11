How Vanessa Hudgens Really Feels About Her Austin Butler Split
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's nearly 9-year relationship ended in 2020, but there seems to be no residual resentment between them. The former couple sparked dating rumors in September 2011 after being photographed cuddling at Ashley Tisdale's sister, Jennifer Tisdale's, birthday bash. In the years that followed, we witnessed them consistently supporting each other at awards shows and movie premieres alike. The actors also managed to get some quality time in amid their packed schedules with frequent jet-setting off to scenic destinations.
However, it all seemingly came crashing down in late 2019 when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hudgens and Butler had gradually stopped sharing photos of each other on social media. In January 2020, a source confirmed their breakup to People and sadly shared that the exes had considered getting engaged at one point. "They really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together," the insider noted. "Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship. They were a wonderful couple and it's really sad that it didn't work out."
Some fans weren't entirely convinced that things were as peachy as they seemed and even suggested that Butler had cheated on Hudgens with a co-star. The former couple certainly didn't appear to be on good terms at the 2023 Oscars. A post-ceremony video showed the "High School Musical" star quickly glancing at her ex and looking at her phone as she walked past him without so much as a polite smile. And, in 2024, Hudgens asserted that she had no regrets about her breakup with Butler.
Their split ultimately led Vanessa Hudgens to the love of her life
During a 2024 appearance on the "She Pivots" podcast, Vanessa Hudgens got candid about her high-profile split from fellow actor Austin Butler. "I feel like my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously," she confirmed. "[The split] pushed me to the right person, which I'm so grateful for because he's just the most supportive, real, understanding human being that I have ever met." That high praise was, of course, for Hudgens' hubby, Cole Tucker, with whom she shares a bigger age gap than we knew.
As for Butler, he also seems to harbor no ill will for his ex despite one questionable remark. During a 2023 "Hollywood Reporter Actors Roundtable," the Oscar nominee recalled how a close companion encouraged him to take on the role of Elvis Presley after listening to him casually singing one of his Christmas hits. But we already knew that the well-wisher was Hudgens because the former Disney star told the story in a 2019 interview on "Live with Kelly & Ryan."
Fans weren't too happy that the "Dune: Part Two" actor had written off their serious relationship so casually. In a 2024 Esquire interview, Butler clarified that he wasn't trying to minimize their love but rather attempting to protect her privacy. He elaborated that if he name-dropped her, the media would constantly bring him up while interviewing her, and he didn't want her to feel pressured to talk about their former romance. "I have so much love and care for her," he said.
Butler and Hudgens both seem happier in their new relationships
Although getting out of a long-term relationship is never easy, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler appear to have recovered well by finding new, happier relationships elsewhere. In November 2020, Hudgens sparked dating rumors with her now-husband, Cole Tucker, after they were spotted out on a date. Hudgens revealed the unusual way in which she met Tucker, which was very 2021, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Essentially, because of the pandemic, it came about thanks to a Zoom meditation class.
Hudgens and Tucker went Instagram official with their romance on Valentine's Day of that same year and continued to exhibit their love for each other through cutesy posts. Hudgens confirmed their engagement in 2023 on Instagram and they tied the knot the following December. Speaking to Vogue, she offered the pearl of wisdom she would impart to those marrying: "[My advice to others is] don't do first looks, because seeing each other at the altar for the first time is the most emotional moment of my life."
Meanwhile, her ex is enjoying a magical romance with model Kaia Gerber. Rumors of their relationship began in December 2021 after the Daily Mail published photos of the duo walking around Los Angeles. Though the lovebirds haven't been vocal about their relationship, they have been spotted cozying up on several occasions. In March 2022, Gerber and Butler went public with their romance by attending W magazine's Best Performances Party, and the outlet shared a snap of the actor kissing Gerber's cheek.