Sophia Bush And Grant Hughes' Prenup Disagreement, Explained
"One Tree Hill" alum Sophia Bush is no stranger to drama unfolding on screen, but she's also found it in her seemingly amicable divorce from her ex-husband Grant Hughes. Bush filed for divorce in August 2023, a little more than 13 months after tying the knot in June 2022. While it was disappointing news for fans of the couple, the statement (via People) read, "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."
However, the couple ran into a few obstacles amidst their divorce proceedings, including cheating rumors regarding both Hughes and Bush and a disagreement on the terms of their prenup. In January 2024, the ex-spouses had a dispute after Hughes asked to dispel the restraining order set in motion by their prenup so he could invest some of their funds into real estate. The request was met with contention, as Bush argued that his request violated the terms of their agreement.
Hughes wanted to drop the agreement so he could invest in real estate
News of Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes' divorce came as a shock to fans, as the couple had just celebrated their one-year anniversary a few weeks earlier in June of the same year. Their split proceeded smoothly at first, but Bush and Hughes had a difference of opinion when it came to their "Unity Agreement." Hughes filed a request in January 2024 asking the court to drop the customary restraining order on the couple's funds so that he could invest $300,000 in Oklahoma storage facilities. The court documents (reported via People) stated that Hughes' request would not affect the prenuptial payout if the court upheld the agreement.
Bush's representation opposed the request, stating that the prenuptial agreement should be upheld during the divorce proceedings. Despite the difference in opinion, Hughes' request was accepted by the courts and the money was released, allowing him to use it in his investments. Neither party has publicly commented on the legal dispute or the court's decision.
Bush was accused of cheating amidst the divorce
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes' disagreement on their prenup was not the only problem they had to contend with during their divorce proceedings. In October 2023, mere months after filing for divorce from Hughes, the "Chicago PD" alum was rumored to be in a romance with professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris. Harris was in the midst of her own divorce from ex-wife Ali Krieger, and the suspicious timing caused some fans to speculate about when Bush and Harris' relationship started.
Despite cheating rumors, a source simply told People that Bush and Harris had only recently begun dating, and that Harris and Krieger had been separated for much longer than the public knew. The source denied that there was any drama or scandal to be had with the couple, and that the public was fabricating stories that were not true.
As for Hughes, it seems there's no bad blood between him and his ex-wife. After news of Bush and Harris' relationship broke, his representatives told Page Six in October 2023, "Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."