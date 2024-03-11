Sophia Bush And Grant Hughes' Prenup Disagreement, Explained

"One Tree Hill" alum Sophia Bush is no stranger to drama unfolding on screen, but she's also found it in her seemingly amicable divorce from her ex-husband Grant Hughes. Bush filed for divorce in August 2023, a little more than 13 months after tying the knot in June 2022. While it was disappointing news for fans of the couple, the statement (via People) read, "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

However, the couple ran into a few obstacles amidst their divorce proceedings, including cheating rumors regarding both Hughes and Bush and a disagreement on the terms of their prenup. In January 2024, the ex-spouses had a dispute after Hughes asked to dispel the restraining order set in motion by their prenup so he could invest some of their funds into real estate. The request was met with contention, as Bush argued that his request violated the terms of their agreement.