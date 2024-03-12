The Ad-Lib That Got Sabrina Carpenter In Trouble With The BBC

In February 2023, the stunningly transformed Sabrina Carpenter appeared on BBC's Radio 1 "Live Lounge" segment, covering "Late Night Talking" by Harry Styles and performing a stripped-back version of her song "Nonsense." While the performances were well-received, with both Carpenter and the BBC promoting the set on social media, they were also temporarily pulled from the BBC's website, sparking speculation among fans of the former Disney star.

The re-uploaded version of Carpenter's performance notably lacks the ad-libbed outro for her song "Nonsense," which she tailors to shout out the location where she's performing. "I'm American, I am not British," the Pennsylvania native sang in the original version. "So BBC it stands for something different / This live lounge is just so lit because I'm in it." In the context of the network, BBC stands for British Broadcasting Corporation, but Carpenter is using the abbreviation to cheekily refer to a pornographic trope.

With Carpenter's custom BBC verse being removed from the re-uploaded version of her "Live Lounge" performance, it's believed that her suggestive outro may have stirred up some trouble with the network. In fact, the "Because I Liked a Boy" singer even referenced the temporary removal in a subsequent performance.