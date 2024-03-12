What We Know About Jennette McCurdy's Time Working With Dan Schneider

Like many child actors, Jennette McCurdy had a horrible experience working under Dan Schneider. Though the "iCarly" star suffered through some tragic times in her teens, she could only bring herself to open up about them well into her adulthood — in particular, through McCurdy's 2022 memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died." While discussing her book with The New York Times, the former child star tearfully reflected on those dark days, admitting, "My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited."

She continued, "It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it. There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn't know what they were doing. And also cases where they did — they knew exactly what they were doing." The conclusion to her powerful statement alluded to McCurdy's mother and a prominent man at Nickelodeon who abused his power and used the youngster throughout her time there. Though she only referred to the executive as "The Creator" in her book, many believed she couldn't have bestowed that title on anybody except "iCarly" creator Schneider.

For over two decades, Schneider was the most powerful man at the network, lending his talents to massively successful shows like "Drake & Josh," "Zoey 101," and "Henry Danger." But it all came crashing down in 2018 when Nickelodeon released a statement to Deadline confirming that they were cutting ties with Schneider. His time with them supposedly came to its natural end, but the outlet reported that several people had accused Schneider of abuse. They also noted that the executive's reputation was tarnished by his questionable treatment of child actors.