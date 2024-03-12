What We Know About Jennette McCurdy's Time Working With Dan Schneider
Like many child actors, Jennette McCurdy had a horrible experience working under Dan Schneider. Though the "iCarly" star suffered through some tragic times in her teens, she could only bring herself to open up about them well into her adulthood — in particular, through McCurdy's 2022 memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died." While discussing her book with The New York Times, the former child star tearfully reflected on those dark days, admitting, "My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited."
She continued, "It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it. There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn't know what they were doing. And also cases where they did — they knew exactly what they were doing." The conclusion to her powerful statement alluded to McCurdy's mother and a prominent man at Nickelodeon who abused his power and used the youngster throughout her time there. Though she only referred to the executive as "The Creator" in her book, many believed she couldn't have bestowed that title on anybody except "iCarly" creator Schneider.
For over two decades, Schneider was the most powerful man at the network, lending his talents to massively successful shows like "Drake & Josh," "Zoey 101," and "Henry Danger." But it all came crashing down in 2018 when Nickelodeon released a statement to Deadline confirming that they were cutting ties with Schneider. His time with them supposedly came to its natural end, but the outlet reported that several people had accused Schneider of abuse. They also noted that the executive's reputation was tarnished by his questionable treatment of child actors.
The Creator allegedly manipulated Jennette McCurdy to get his way
In Jennette McCurdy's memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," she alleged that The Creator manipulated her into sipping alcohol when she was underage. The bestselling author recalled how she repeatedly told the powerful man she felt uncomfortable drinking at 18, but he persisted until she tried some. To make matters even more disgusting, The Creator allegedly touched her knee and then proceeded to massage her shoulders. McCurdy admitted that she felt extremely uneasy, but she couldn't bring herself to speak up because she was afraid of upsetting her boss.
The Nickelodeon alum reflected on the other manipulation tactics The Creator employed with his child actors too. She revealed how he frequently brought up more successful shows on the network like "Victorious" (another of Dan Schneider's creations) to urge the cast of "iCarly" to work even harder than they already did. The Creator also increased the pressure by reminding McCurdy that she was living every kid's dream by starring in the hit show.
The former actor believes he wanted to meet up with her more often because he strived to keep her under his spell as they negotiated the contract for "Sam & Cat," the "iCarly" spinoff. "The Creator is doing the thing that I've heard from my co-stars he does with every new star of a show that he's making — he takes you under his wing," she wrote. "You're his favorite. For now. I like being his favorite for now. I feel like I'm doing something right," (via Vanity Fair).
She was allegedly offered $300,000 to remain silent about the abuse
In "I'm Glad My Mom Died," Jennette McCurdy recalled feeling uncomfortable wearing a bikini on "iCarly" at just 15 because it made her feel overly sexualized at a young age, but she didn't feel like she had much of a choice. Unfortunately, her struggles persisted as she grew older and started working on "Sam & Cat" since the actor had to share the screen with a soon-to-be icon. McCurdy admitted that she had resentful thoughts about her fellow Nickelodeon alum, Ariana Grande.
The bestselling author claimed that she was forced to turn down movie gigs because the writers couldn't explain her absence from the show. However, the rules were different for the "Victorious" star, who was frequently MIA as she paved the way for her future success in the music industry. McCurdy felt envious of Grande's accolades and experiences because she knew her achievements couldn't compare. As a result, McCurdy was thrilled when "Sam & Cat" got canceled.
After her time at Nickelodeon concluded, McCurdy alleged that she was offered a whopping $300,000 as a "thank-you gift." The "gift" came with just one (massive) catch: She couldn't be vocal about The Creator's abuse. Naturally, the former child actor declined. Speaking to ABC News while promoting her memoir, McCurdy confessed to initially feeling unsure about leaving the money behind because she could've supported her nieces' education with it. Looking back on it now, however, she couldn't be happier or prouder, asserting, "I've chosen a path of integrity."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).