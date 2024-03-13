NCIS Star Daniela Ruah's Daughter Is Growing Up So Fast
Daniela Ruah became a part of the NCIS universe in 2009 when she joined the cast of "NCIS: Los Angeles," the first spin-off series of the majorly successful original. Ruah's character, Kensi Blye, launched the actor into mainstream stardom, but that didn't prevent her from keeping her private life out of the showbiz spotlight.
Since 2014, Ruah has been happily married to David Paul Olsen, an "NCIS: LA" stunt double and Eric Christian Olsen's brother, who is Ruah's "NCIS: LA" co-star and on-screen love interest. The two welcomed their first child, a son named River, in the same year. Two years later, Ruah gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Sierra. "Apparently she thought Labor Day weekend meant LABOR Day weekend... Look who showed up three weeks early," Ruah captioned the Instagram post featuring herself holding newborn Sierra, with David and River by their sides. Although she remains protective of her family's privacy, Ruah occasionally shares glimpses into their lives on social media, proving just how fast her daughter is growing up.
In honor of Sierra's seventh birthday in 2023, the proud mom shared a sweet photo of them together on her Instagram page, along with a snapshot of David with both Sierra and River. "May you continue to work really hard at everything you do, and may life smile at you always," Ruah wrote in the caption, showcasing the heartwarming mother-daughter bond she shares with Sierra.
Some of Sierra's milestones overlapped with her mom's achievements
While not much is known about Daniela Ruah's daughter, it's evident that Sierra shares a strong bond with her brother. Other than frequently being captured together in the photos their famous mom shares on social media, the two go through life together. Just months before Sierra's seventh birthday, Ruah took to her Instagram to share that Sierra had successfully completed the first grade and River had finished the third. "I'm proud of how they navigated academics, sports, friends, mistakes, and victories... We feel so lucky," the actor captioned the post.
Coinciding with River and Sierra's special milestone, their mom had one of her own turning points. After 14 seasons on air, "NCIS: LA" came to an end, which didn't stop Ruah from further pursuing the crime-investigating franchise. After making her directorial debut in Season 12 of "NCIS: LA" in 2021, Ruah joined the cast of "NCIS: Hawaii," where she returned to the director's chair three years later.
As Ruah continues to contribute to the beloved CBS universe, she takes no time off from being a hands-on mom. Another one of the actor's social media posts honoring her daughter majorly tugged at our hearts (and made us rethink the concept of time). To celebrate Sierra's sixth birthday in 2022, Ruah shared a heartwarming photo of herself alongside a toddler Sierra on the set of "NCIS: LA," reminding us that time really does fly.
Sierra's growth is obvious to everyone following her famous mom on social media
The seemingly overnight growth of Daniela Ruah's daughter, Sierra, hasn't gone unnoticed, with many commenting on how quickly she's changing whenever Ruah shares photos of her on social media. Under the photo celebrating Sierra's seventh birthday, one person remarked, "Look at this beautiful young lady," while another penned, "[Seven] already, that's hard to believe!"
Indeed, it is hard to believe how quickly time has flown by since the former NCIS star first opened up about parenting two young children when Sierra was just a baby. Reflecting on the challenges of the first year of motherhood in an Instagram photo from 2016, Ruah acknowledged the emotional, mental, and physical hurdles of parenting while promoting maternal health awareness.
Despite the inevitable challenges that come with having a child, Ruah's life was only enriched by becoming a mom, as the actor herself told Your Zen Mama in a 2016 interview. "[River and Sierra] have become adaptable in so many ways that we are still able to do fun things. Plus, we love having them with us everywhere we go," Ruah shared. With Sierra evidently having been exposed to life's adventures from an early age, we have no doubt that exciting things lie ahead for her as she continues to grow up before our eyes.