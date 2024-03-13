NCIS Star Daniela Ruah's Daughter Is Growing Up So Fast

Daniela Ruah became a part of the NCIS universe in 2009 when she joined the cast of "NCIS: Los Angeles," the first spin-off series of the majorly successful original. Ruah's character, Kensi Blye, launched the actor into mainstream stardom, but that didn't prevent her from keeping her private life out of the showbiz spotlight.

Since 2014, Ruah has been happily married to David Paul Olsen, an "NCIS: LA" stunt double and Eric Christian Olsen's brother, who is Ruah's "NCIS: LA" co-star and on-screen love interest. The two welcomed their first child, a son named River, in the same year. Two years later, Ruah gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Sierra. "Apparently she thought Labor Day weekend meant LABOR Day weekend... Look who showed up three weeks early," Ruah captioned the Instagram post featuring herself holding newborn Sierra, with David and River by their sides. Although she remains protective of her family's privacy, Ruah occasionally shares glimpses into their lives on social media, proving just how fast her daughter is growing up.

In honor of Sierra's seventh birthday in 2023, the proud mom shared a sweet photo of them together on her Instagram page, along with a snapshot of David with both Sierra and River. "May you continue to work really hard at everything you do, and may life smile at you always," Ruah wrote in the caption, showcasing the heartwarming mother-daughter bond she shares with Sierra.