Bravo Stars Alexis Bellino's Ex-Husband Jim Has Taken To Court

Alexis Bellino from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" was married to Jim Bellino for 13 years until they split in 2018. The couple is still amicable and co-parent their three children. However, in the past, Jim has taken legal action against some other "RHOC" stars for speculating about their divorce and for trash-talking his trampoline park business. It started when Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge were guests for a live taping of the "Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald" podcast in 2018. The episode was filmed in front of a live audience and then shared online.

During the episode, Judge called Jim "very crusty." She mentioned a text message she had received from Beador wondering if he was having some kind of legal issues or involved in criminal activity. Regarding the divorce, Judge also said, "I have a theory. Everything, everything's in her name. He's going to go to jail. Yeah, he's a shady motherf***er" (via People).

McDonald questioned if the divorcing couple still owned the trampoline parks, and Beador said, "No. No. I heard that they don't." She claimed that Jim and Alexis "were sued," and that's why, and said, "I won't let my kids go because people get paralyzed ... apparently that happens." Jim didn't take too kindly to their discussion, contacting Judge and Beador through letters and calling their statements on the podcast "morally corrupt."